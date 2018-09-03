Regulatory News:

Emmanuel Laillier is joining the alternative investment and asset management group Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) as Head of Private Equity, effective from 5th September 2018.

Emmanuel Laillier, a highly regarded midcap private equity expert, will contribute to the development of this particular asset class within Tikehau Capital, and will also supervise the management of the latest funds launched by the group. Private equity has been a key focus of Tikehau Capital since the company's inception in 2004.The acquisition of Salvepar in 2012 represented a major milestone for Tikehau Capital in this field of expertise. Emmanuel Laillier has been recruited to provide further dynamic growth momentum in this field.

Tikehau Capital's co-founder, Antoine Flamarion, declared: "We are delighted to welcome Emmanuel Laillier to the team. He is a highly-respected investment professional who fully understands Tikehau Capital, having previously been a member of the investment and audit committees from 2004 2016. His appointment at Tikehau Capital, is the outcome of many years of mutual confidence. He will enable us to significantly enhance the development of our private equity business".

Emmanuel Laillier, aged 45, has been a board member and managing director at Eurazeo PME since 2011. From 2002 2011, he was an Associate Director at EPF Partners, a major independent company in the small midcap private equity market in France. Between 1999 and 2002, he was part of the Fonds Partenaire Gestion investment team (Lazard), after starting his career in corporate finance at Nomura. He has almost 20 years' experience in midcap private equity. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in 1994.

