Suitsupply Establishes Market's Interest In New Concept; Initiates Global Expansion Of Women's Suiting Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suitsupply - the European men's fashion brand renowned for its expert tailoring and always-fresh take on style - today announced the proof of concept and its plans for global expansion of sister brand, Suistudio. The Company, which has been testing the idea for a year, has formally defined the brand's market positioning and retail strategy. Today, Suitsupply unveils its Suistudio New York flagship, a one-of-a-kind loft shopping experience that spans nearly 4,000 square feet in the heart of Soho. It has also opened new Suistudio destinations in Frankfurt and Milan. The Company plans to bring the concept to Paris by the end of 2018 and is exploring numerous opportunities across North America.

Suistudio leverages the same core tenets as Suitsupply - vertically integrated operations, high-quality Italian fabrics, and on-site tailoring services - to deliver impeccably fitting suits. Suistudio appeals to a broad demographic by bringing a new energy to suiting. Its offerings strike a balance between trending fashion styles and updated foundational options.

Fokke De Jong, Founder and CEO of Suitsupply, commented, "We are seeing significant global potential for Suistudio. Men come to Suitsupply for our expert craftsmanship and energized style. It's become clear a white space has existed in women's suiting and Suitsupply - through its Suistudio brand - is uniquely positioned to bring high-end tailoring to women that want to find their own perfect fit."

Last week, Suistudio launched its Fall/Winter 2018 campaign - "Heavy Lifting". To celebrate the brand's global expansion and its new collection, the company is hosting in-store events in New York City, Frankfurt and Milan early this month. Customers can shop Suistudio's full collection online and in-store at its locations in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Milan, New York and Shanghai.

Don't just fit in, find your own perfect fit.

In an industry where fast fashion dominates and craftsmanship is quickly disappearing, Suitsupply introduces a better option, one where no attention to detail or quality is ever spared. They have received widespread accolade from the likes of GQ, Esquire, and, perhaps most notably, a Wall Street Journal blind test that rated a US$600 Suitsupply suit in a first- place tie with a US$3,600 Armani.

Founded in Europe in 2000 by Fokke de Jong, Suitsupply has since expanded into cities such as Milan, London, Zurich, Amsterdam, New York, Toronto, Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Kong. Today, the company has more than 100 stores globally. In addition to expanding their brick- and-mortar locations, Suitsupply maintains a strong online presence, allowing them to bring their style and top-tier service to all over the world.

