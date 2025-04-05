Vision for Growth, Innovation, and Consumer Engagement

REJO, a global provider of heat-not-burn(HNB) solutions, proudly unveils its refreshed brand identity and strategic expansion into the European market, which is a meaningful milestone in its journey of growth and innovation. Known for crafting innovative and reliable products, REJO's new visual identity reflects its progressive approach to advancing the industry.

Strategic Market Entry into Europe

Building on its steady progress in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, REJO is now poised to tackle the challenges of the European market with a focus on Switzerland and the Czech Republic with its diverse product range and market adaptability. Recognizing the rising demand for herbal alternatives, REJO is making thoughtful investments in heat-not-burn products, including TOZE herbal sticks, inspired by East Asia's rich tradition of tea-based cigarettes.

Designed to deliver a refined user experience, TOZE herbal sticks pair seamlessly with REJO HS40, the company's signature heating device, ensuring optimal flavor and consistency. This tailored approach positions REJO as a reliable provider of innovative alternatives in European HNB market.

A Fresh Look for a New Chapter

"Take a Break. Take REJO."

With a renewed vision, REJO unveils a refreshed brand identity alongside a new slogan that underscores its commitment to offering innovative alternatives to traditional smoking. The brand now features a vibrant color palette, centered around a warm, inviting shade of green-symbolizing comfort, relaxation and a natural connection to the essence of the product.

The redesigned brand icon, featuring an extended "O" with a petal-like shape, highlights REJO's advanced heating technology and reflects the brand's commitment to innovation. This change aligns with REJO's mission to empower individuals with mindful alternatives that redefine the smoking experience, while embracing the smoke-free future alongside its global partners.

REJO aims to be a trusted companion during those brief five-minute pauses in life, offering a diverse range of alternatives that support the journey toward a mindful lifestyle. Through ongoing innovation, REJO is driving change and inspiring an elevated way of living for consumers around the world.

Commitment to Innovation

The TOZE brand name embodies REJO's commitment to join a smoke-free future, symbolizing the combination of "TO-bacco ZE-ro".

Leveraging the well-established expertise in tea-based cigarettes from East Asia, REJO has innovated a unique herbal stick formulation that combines natural tea fibers, nicotine, and precisely balanced flavors. After over 300 product trials, REJO has perfected a formula that enhances aroma absorption while delivering a rich, full-bodied experience with every use.

Paired with the REJO HS40 heating device-boasting an impressive 40-stick capacity per charge-this combination delivers a smoother, more consistent flavor profile.

Strengthening Market Presence in Europe

REJO is strengthening its foothold in Europe, starting with the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Following a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Czech distributor, REJO is poised to further expand TOZE's footprint across the region. This initiative is part of a broader market strategy to establish a strong European presence.

Early market feedback from France, particularly among traditional tobacco retailers, has underscored the growing demand for TOZE products. Praised for their consistent aroma and reduced smoke odor, TOZE herbal sticks are well-positioned to meet the rising market demand for flavored alternatives.

Localized Growth and Consumer Engagement

REJO's European expansion goes beyond product availability-it's about building lasting connections with consumers. The company is actively recruiting industry professionals who embody its brand spirits:

"Stay Courageous, Be Undefined."

To ensure a seamless market entry, REJO has secured key regulatory approvals, including: Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) registration, Poison Centre Notification (PCN) compliance, and Track-and-Trace registration.

Additionally, REJO is launching the REJO Club Fans Community, blending online interactions with offline events to create meaningful brand experiences and foster deeper connections with local users. By redefining the traditional five-minute break, REJO seeks to engage consumers through interactive experiences that go beyond product use, exploring new possibilities while meeting consumer needs.

Global Expansion and Continued Growth

While Europe remains a key focus, REJO continues to expand its global footprint, with products now available in nearly 10,000 retail outlets across Russia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. With a diversified product portfolio and the flexibility to adapt to various markets, REJO is poised for continued growth.

In Southeast Asia, REJO has rapidly expanded its presence, securing distribution in convenience stores and lifestyle locations. In Indonesia, the brand has established brand booths in cafés and dining bars, integrating e-commerce solutions for greater accessibility.

In the Middle East, REJO has solidified its presence through an exclusive partnership agreement at World Tobacco Dubai 2024 and a major distributor event in Dubai, engaging over 20 secondary distributors.

These efforts reflect REJO's commitment to scalable, sustainable growth in key markets worldwide.

Pioneering the Future of Heat-Not-Burn Solutions

As REJO continues its global expansion, the company remains committed to its mission of redefining the smoking experience through innovation, reliability, and sustainability. With a strong foundation in place and ambitious plans for growth in Europe and beyond, REJO is committed to delivering reliable alternatives that empower consumers to make informed choices about their smoking experience.

"We remain flexibility in adapting to the changing market. By integrating market insights with technological advancements, we are confident that our European expansion will strengthen our position within the HNB industry," said Li. "We believe in the potential of this market and are dedicated to creating reliable, accessible alternatives that cater to the evolving needs of global consumers."

About REJO

REJO is a pioneering global provider in heat-not-burn solutions, crafting innovative and reliable products that redefine the smoking experience.

In partnership with REJO Friends, we are committed to delivering exceptional user experiences worldwide. Our diverse product portfolio champions healthier alternatives, setting a new standard for mindful consumption.

For more information about REJO and its products, visit www.rejonow.com.

