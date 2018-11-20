Caveonix Announces RiskForesight for VMware Cloud on AWS

RiskForesight provides VMware Cloud on AWS customers with a comprehensive and continuous hybrid cloud workload protection platform

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caveonix , the company providing proactive defense against risks in hybrid cloud environments, today announced that RiskForesight is available to customers of VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware Cloud on AWS brings together VMware's enterprise-class Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) software and elastic, bare-metal infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to give organizations consistent operating model and application mobility for private and public cloud. Caveonix's RiskForesight product delivers proactive risk management to customers of VMware Cloud on AWS.

RiskForesight is a multi-tenant cyber risk and compliance management platform for the hybrid cloud, enabling service providers to offer full workload protection to their customers. RiskForesight's patented engine, CaveoIQ, leverages predictive analytics and machine learning to build IT, cyber and compliance risk mitigation models across the full cyber control plane to ensure security, network, compliance and policy enforcement of all cloud-based workloads.

"We are thrilled to be able to help VMware Cloud on AWS customers create a secure on-ramp for digital transformation and adoption of the cloud," said Kaus Phaltankar, President and Chief Technology Officer of Caveonix. "By enabling VMware customers to proactively and consistently manage security and compliance risks across the private and public cloud environments from a single pane of glass, we are providing enterprises with the tools necessary to detect, predict and act on managing their risk posture on a continuous and proactive basis."

The RiskForesight solution provides proactive workload protection from risks due to cyber threats as well as regulatory compliance issues. It provides real-time visibility into what is running in hybrid cloud environments through native integration into the cloud orchestration platforms and quickly develops a prioritized list of actions to mitigate those risks using risk reduction models as well as automatable enforcement actions. RiskForesight is a multi-tenant aware hybrid cloud workload protection platform implementing a proactive risk management framework that can operate at multiple control planes such as network, compute, security and compliance, while automating the implementation of such framework at cloud scale. The platform is fully integrated into the VMware technology stack from vCD, vRA, vCenter to NSX as well as public clouds such as AWS or VMware Cloud on AWS. It is a ready to deploy multi-tenant aware solution for Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers or System Integrators.

VMware Cloud on AWS technology partners enable customers to deploy the same proven solutions seamlessly in both the public and private cloud. VMware simplifies the deployment and eliminates the need for partners to refactor solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS. If a partner solution works on-premises in a VMware vSphere environment, it will easily support VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware technology partners complement and enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS service and enable customers to realize new capabilities.

"VMware Cloud on AWS provides customers a seamlessly integrated hybrid cloud offering that gives customers the SDDC experience from the leader in private cloud, running on the leading public cloud provider, AWS," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "Solutions such as RiskForesight enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We're excited to work with partners such as Caveonix to enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS capabilities and empower customers with flexibility and choice in solutions that can drive business value."

About VMware Cloud on AWS

Delivered, sold and supported by VMware and its channel partners as an on-demand service, and running on elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware vSAN and VMware NSX virtualization technologies. With the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws .

About Caveonix

Caveonix is redefining comprehensive and continuous hybrid cloud workload protection on a single platform. Caveonix's flagship product, RiskForesight, allows service providers and enterprises to continuously detect, predict and act on security threats and vulnerabilities impacting their hybrid cloud workloads, offering full stack visibility into cloud infrastructure, platforms, applications and data. RiskForesight's patented engine, CaveoIQ, leverages predictive analytics and machine learning to build IT, cyber and compliance risk mitigation models across the full cyber control plane to ensure security, network, compliance and policy enforcement of all your cloud-based workloads. For more information, visit: www.caveonix.com .

VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, Cloud Foundation, vSAN, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.