CITICPE Co-Wins Best Global Private Equity Fund Gold Award at 2018 Private Equity Exchange & Awards

BEIJING and PARIS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CITICPE received a gold award in the Best Global Private Equity Fund category at the 2018 Private Equity Exchange & Awards, a major Pan-European private equity focused event hosted by the renowned media and rating agency, Leaders League, in Paris.

To date, CITICPE is the only Chinese private equity firm to have won such an award for two consecutive years, highlighting the global investment community's continual recognition of CITICPE as a leading Chinese asset manager.

The Private Equity Exchange & Awards aims to recognize the best performing private equity funds across the globe. A panel of 80 investment veterans, consisting of Limited Partners and Asset Managers, conduct comprehensive research on the companies' overall governance and performance, including strategic positioning, management teams, sector knowledge over the past ten years, as well as investment performance, realizations and distributions over the past three years, to select the final winners.

Since its establishment in 2008, CITICPE has focused on the six key areas of Technology & Internet, Industrial & Energy, Business & Financial Services, Consumer & Leisure, Healthcare and Real Estate. It adopts a long-term investment approach, investing in Chinese companies and international firms linked to China's growth, and is strongly committed to facilitating the growth of its portfolio companies, bringing global best practices to its investment process and generating sustainable returns for investors. The Company currently manages over USD 15 billion (RMB 100 billion) for institutional investors globally.

Lefei Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CITICPE, commented, "We are honored to receive a gold award from the Private Equity Exchange & Awards in 2018, the year of CITICPE's 10th anniversary. In the past decade, we have achieved superior returns for our investors, followed a value-based investment approach and established an asset management firm with strong corporate culture. Over the next ten years, we will continue to maintain a modest attitude and an open mindset, adopt domestic and international best practices, and join forces with our peers to improve investment capabilities and corporate governance of Chinese PE firms, gradually gain international recognition and support the economic development in China and globally."

In the 2018 Best Global Private Equity Fund category, along with CITICPE, leading investment firm Apollo Global Management received a gold award. In the same category the previous year, CITICPE, along with KKR, Blackstone and other global investment firms received silver awards.

Paris-based Leaders League is a media and rating agency, which has organized the Private Equity Exchange & Awards for the past 17 years.

About CITICPE

CITICPE is a leading alternative asset manager, with asset classes spanning private equity, mezzanine and the public market. Founded in 2008 by a world class team of investment professionals and supported by over 200 domestic and international investors, CITICPE knows China like no one else and is a globally minded long-term value investor. The firm uses its sector expertise to generate deal flow and drive the value creation work during the post-investment stage. CITICPE follows a disciplined investment approach to preserve and grow its investors' capital. The firm's private equity portfolio of more than 100 companies is highly diversified by sector and stage of investment. CITICPE takes pride in its forward-looking investment philosophy and works hard to create value over the long-term for its investors and a better world. For more information, please visit www.citicpe.com.