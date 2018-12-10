Technavio analysts forecast the global aluminum fluoride market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005562/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aluminum fluoride market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technological advancement in aluminum fluoride production is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aluminum fluoride market 2018-2022. New production technologies have been developed to manufacture high-density aluminum fluoride using fluosilicic acid, which is obtained during the acidulation of phosphate rock in the manufacturing process of phosphatic fertilizers. With stringent environmental regulations, the use of fluosilicic acid will increase in the near future. Fluosilicic acid finds its main application in the manufacture of low bulk density (LBD) and high bulk density (HBD) aluminum fluoride. Therefore, the rising use of this technology is expected to positively influence the global aluminum fluoride market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aluminum fluoride market is the surging demand in aluminum production.

Global aluminum fluoride market: Surging demand in aluminum production

Aluminum fluoride is widely used as a flux in the aluminum production process. The use of aluminum fluoride in the primary aluminum production process lowers the consumption of electricity and reduces the overall production cost. Aluminum fluoride also enables aluminum producers to streamline production, cut production costs, and ensure a pure end-product. Aluminum fluoride is not substitutable by any other product in this respect. Aluminum fluoride has become one of the most commonly used compounds to produce aluminum through molten salt baths. This factor will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals, "Regulatory agencies around the globe are imposing stringent regulations on manufacturing standards to protect the environment. These regulations are compelling manufacturers to use technologies that reduce harmful emissions into the environment. This has led to the use of lightweight non-ferrous metals such as aluminum in vehicles, which is boosting the growth of the market."

Global aluminum fluoride market: Segmentation analysis

The global aluminum fluoride market research report provides market segmentation by application (aluminum, ceramics, and glass), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for about 63% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period with the highest incremental growth, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005562/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com