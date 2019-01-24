Guido Carlo Alleva, Founder and Senior Partner of the law firm Alleva Associati, has once again triumphed at the Le Fonti Awards in London. Right at the heart of the City, the London Stock Exchange to be precise, guests and well-known faces in the world of international business had their moment on stage on 26 October of last year to celebrate the momentous occasion of the 8th annual edition of these prestigious awards.

Following a rigorous selection procedure conducted by the Le Fonti editorial team, comprising a Scientific Committee and more than 120 financial, legal and economic journalists from all over the world, Mr. Alleva was selected to receive the award for Lawyer of the Year Bribery Corruption Law Italy on the grounds of "The prominence achieved in the appointment undertaken in trials of international importance and the acquittals obtained. Of particular note, the case for the alleged maxi bribe paid to Nigerian public officials for the exploitation of an oil field, and the case concerning the presence of asbestos in the establishments of a renowned IT company

Each year the Le Fonti Awards reward industry leaders in the fields of law, banking and finance, business and economics, sustainability and insurance, with events taking place in the most influential and strategic financial centres such as London, Singapore, Milan and New York, Dubai and Hong Kong.

The London evening, broadcast live on Le Fonti TV, opened with an exclusive CEO Summit entitled "Key risks and challenges for 2019", which focused on the evolution of the markets, dealing in particular with the concept of disruptive innovation, the phenomenon by which smaller companies manage to outclass much larger and more structured organisations. The second part went on to explore themes that have dominated the last year, with a focus on the global geopolitical situation and the consequent impact on companies.

Alleva Associati is recognised as one of the leading firms in the field of corporate criminal law, financial crime, criminal tax law, crimes against public administration and international corruption, bankruptcy offences, environmental crime, culpable criminal liability and responsibilities of organisations pursuant to Legislative Decree 231/01. The firm provides assistance and defence services for Italian and foreign companies and individuals in some of the most important national legal proceedings.

