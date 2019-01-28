Wirecard Launches API Management and Developer Portal for Existing and New Customers

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Centralized portal enables customers to get up and running with the Wirecard digital platform more quickly

New customers can experience the Wirecard technology in action to optimize integration

Initially designed for Wirecard's issuing solutions, the new tools will be extended in future to include the full scope of the company's digital financial technology and services

Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, has unveiled its new API Management and Developer Portal, designed to make it even quicker and easier for customers to integrate the Wirecard digital platform into their environments as well as enhance and expand their existing installations. At the same time, the company is announcing an environment for prospects where interested parties will be able to test the functionality of the Wirecard platform in order to better plan and execute implementation. This simplifies and accelerates the process for companies towards fully digital solutions.

Susanne Steidl, CPO at Wirecard, said, "With our new Developer and API Management Portal, we will make it easier for customers around the world to get to know the full spectrum and deployment possibilities of our digital financial ecosystem in order to ease integration and significantly reduce launch cycles. The sooner they can install and integrate the technology in their environments, the sooner they can start benefitting from the functionality and the sooner they can fully digitalize their operations."

The Wirecard API Management Portal is a comprehensive platform designed to centralize all Wirecard APIs, improving and accelerating the onboarding of customers and making it easier for them to connect their systems to the Wirecard ecosystem. In addition, the portal provides a "one-stop shop" for all relevant Wirecard documentation including technical specifications, flow diagrams and detailed installation and integration guides. Within the tool, developers can also download templates making it simpler for them to use the Wirecard APIs to adapt the solution to their specific environment and changing needs. By centralizing and standardizing the APIs, Wirecard also makes it easier for customers to scale their Wirecard solution by adding new elements of the ecosystem from within the tool.

The Wirecard Developer Portal is specifically aimed at developers within companies that do not yet work with Wirecard and enables them to effectively plan their Wirecard deployments in a sandbox environment. The portal provides a comprehensive set of Wirecard APIs that can be downloaded, installed and tested within a protected environment. Companies can determine in real-life scenarios how the Wirecard solutions help them drive their digitalization strategies and improve their own customer experience. For example, developers will be able to use the portal to trial open banking applications in support of future initiatives such as PSD2. The Developer Portal contains key elements such as a self-service support hub, documentation database and a product and implementation showroom, which will demonstrate the full spectrum of the Wirecard ecosystem for digital financial technology.

Both the Wirecard API Management and Developer Portal make use of the OpenAPI Specification which is an industry standard for all applications. By leveraging this standard, Wirecard enables customers to accelerate the entire implementation process and reduce adaptation times from weeks to mere minutes.

Get more information on the Wirecard API Management and Developer Portal at the Paris Fintech Forum - Europe's largest Fintech event - from 29th to 30th January in Paris. Among others, Susanne Steidl, CPO at Wirecard, will discuss future innovations in the financial industry.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4424 1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com