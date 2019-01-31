Kuwait Hospital Industry Driven by Rise in Population and Increase in Number of Hospitals Beds: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, January 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Kuwait HospitalMarket By Public and Private Hospitals, By Inpatients and Outpatients, By General and Specialty Hospital and By Region (Al Asima, Hawalli, Al Farwaniya, Al Ahmadi, Al Jahra and Mubarak Al-Kabeer).

The hospital market in Kuwait has been dominated by the private hospitals in terms of revenues, while in terms of no. of outpatients and inpatients public sector hospitals recorded a much larger number than private hospitals.

The number of outpatients and inpatients has gradually and continuously increased over the years.

The private players in Kuwait hospital market are introducing luxurious value added and hospitality services along with healthcare services to target customers with high paying capacity.

Rise in Number of Inpatients & Outpatients: The hospital market in Kuwait has been supported by the rising number of outpatients and inpatients. The increasing incidence of non communicable diseases and the ageing population have further enhanced the demand for primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities. The healthcare facilities in public hospitals are free for native Kuwaiti citizens and highly subsidized for expatriates. Owing to all these reasons, the pressure on public healthcare facilities has increased significantly. Motivated by its rule in keeping up with the population growth and urban expansion in Kuwait, the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Kuwait signed several contract for designing, equipping, maintenance and expansion of mega projects to build public hospitals and health care centres across the country.

Rise in No. of Hospitals: Many private players realized the growth potential of the Kuwait hospital market and have invested heavily in building hospitals across the country. The Kuwait hospital market is likely to witness addition of around 15 hospitals in the next five years which will add substantial number of beds in both; the public and private hospitals. The private hospital industry in Kuwait is witnessing a new trend, where luxurious comfort is one of the major selling points for healthcare services. Private hospitals are promoting high end hospitality experience along with state-of-the-art healthcare services.

Improved Availability of Tertiary Healthcare: Rising focus on high revenue intensity streams which includes secondary care, tertiary care and quaternary care and comprehensive health screening programs to increase contribution from outpatients coupled with elevating prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases will propel the Kuwaiti hospital market revenue in future.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Kuwait Hospital Market Outlook to 2022- By Public and Private Hospitals, By Inpatients and Outpatients, By General and Specialty Hospital and By Region (Al Asima, Hawalli, Al Farwaniya, Al Ahmadi, Al Jahra and Mubarak Al-Kabeer) " believe that widening the service portfolio to include tertiary and quaternary care, retaining skilled workforce and encouraging native citizens to enter healthcare industry will help the hospital industry in the country to augment its revenues.

The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of more than 5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2022. The market is further expected to be driven by the rise in expatriate, foreign patients and diversifying to tertiary healthcare services.

Key Segments Covered

Market Segmentation

By Public and Private Hospitals

By Inpatients and Outpatients

By General and Specialty Hospital

By Region ( Al Asima , Hawalli, Al Farwaniya, Al Ahmadi , Al Jahra and Mubarak Al-Kabeer)

Companies/Hospitals Covered:

Dar Al Shifa Hospital

Al Salam International Hospital

New Mowasat Hospital

Royal Hayat Hospital

Al Seef Hospital

Key Topic Covered in the Report

Kuwait Hospital Market Ecosystem

GCC Healthcare Market

Kuwait Healthcare Market Key Metrics

Kuwait Hospital Market

Kuwait Hospital Market Segmentation

Trends and Developments in Kuwait Hospital Market

Hospital Market Regulatory Environment in Kuwait Hospital Market

Hospital Market Snapshots on National Insurance Program

Snapshot on AL Ahmadi Hospital Run by Kuwait Oil Company

Major Hospital Project Development in Kuwait Hospital Market

Hospital Market Competitive Scenario Kuwait Hospital Market

Kuwait Hospital Market Future Projections, 2017-2022E

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/kuwait-hospital-market/177074-91.html

