Thompson Education Center attended Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County 3rd Denim & Diamonds Afternoon Gala along with Critical Partners Brunch held by Monticello Central School District

On November 6th, 2016, Thompson Education Center attended the 3rd Annual Afternoon Gala hold by Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County (CCESC). The public was invited to celebrate over 100 years of grassroots education for farmers, families, and youth. A farm-to-table lunch of locally-sourced cuisine, live music, and unique auction items entertained the guests. Three important past and present members of CCESC were honored with the Now & Then Awards, including Richard Schulman, Karen Mariner and Denise Frangipane. An array of live and silent auction items were on hand featuring opportunities to bid on "priceless" experiences and packages bursting with unique gifts for farmers, foodies.

Since 1914, Cornell Cooperative Extension has been a valuable resource to the farmers, families, individuals in need, and young people of Sullivan County. Support for the Afternoon Gala fundraiser ensures that it continues to provide exciting, high-quality, and innovative programs that are vital to local economic and community development.

On Monday, November 7th, 2016, Thompson Education Center attended the Critical Partners Brunch held by Monticello Central School District and hosted by Superintendent Mrs. Tammy Mangus. During the roundtable discussion, each group listed the key skills they feel are needed for Life Ready after high school. The seven key skills finalized at the end of the meeting were Communication, Awareness, Tenacity, Collaboration, Responsibility, Goal Getting and Integrity. Thompson Education Center is a project that plans to create a high-end education community. It is located in Sullivan County, Town of Thompson, covering 575 acres.

The initial development of the Thompson Education Center would work with accredited colleges to develop a new high-end and modern comprehensive Education community in Sullivan County. It will include a Business School, a school of Film & Arts, Nurse/Medical Training, Culinary Training, High School Equivalent Diploma, Executive and Vocational Training program as well as related ancillary facilities. After completion, the project will include classroom buildings, student dormitory apartments, student group housing units & a recreational center. In addition there will be a faculty housing, a college Inn, a college library, museums, an art center, a student conference center and an indoor/outdoor recreational facility including play grounds and a stadium.

Currently, Thompson Education Center has entered into agreements and signed letter of interests with high schools, colleges, education institutions and systems both in U.S. and China, each of them will provide a great number of students to Thompson Education Center. Also, TEC has already been working with several U.S. accredited colleges on Undergraduate Programs and ESL Programs.

TEC will bring economic growth to the local community. Numerous construction professional firms have been retained for the project such as architects, engineers, land-use lawyers, local contractors. An increasing number of jobs will be created throughout the entire project, such as real estate agents, professors, instructors, librarian, cleaning, and maintenance workers amongst many others.

Thompson Education Center is proud to be a community member and willing to support and to help our community and children. Together we can build a better, stronger and healthier community.

