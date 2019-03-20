Eos Biosciences, Inc. (Eos), a nanomedicines company developing an efficient and versatile nanobiologic particle-based platform technology (Eosomes), announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Eos Biosciences Patent No. 10,183,078, relating to a novel approach of using HER3-targeted Eosomes as a shuttle system for transporting various classes of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier for treatment of brain disorders, including brain cancer. The patent is owned by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is exclusively licensed to Eos Biosciences. Details of the system will be highlighted in an upcoming manuscript from Lali Medina-Kauwe, PhD, Professor, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Cedars-Sinai.

Omar Haffar, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We're very excited by the issuance of this pivotal patent and look forward to receiving similar approvals in other countries. This patent adds to Eos' considerable IP portfolio covering the Eosomes technology, including therapeutic products and applications." Dr. Haffar will be presenting the Eosomes technology and its application for delivery of nucleic acid payloads at the upcoming BIO-Europe Spring partnering conference in Vienna.

About Eosomes

Eosomes are innovative self-assembling nanobiologic particles composed of a recombinant polypeptide and a therapeutic payload. The recombinant polypeptide is designed to incorporate three functional domains for i. cell targeting, ii. active endosomal escape, and iii. therapeutic payload binding. The modular design of the polypeptide provides significant versatility in adapting the application of the Eosomes to multiple disease areas and therapeutic modalities.

Eos Pipeline and Programs

Eos' most advanced programs are oncology-focused with two classes of Eosomes that target a large variety of solid tumors using two cell surface receptors, HER3 and c-Met. These receptors are highly expressed on invasive, metastatic, and drug resistant tumors. Eos also has several additional programs under development, including targeting therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier and packaging and delivery of nucleic acid therapeutics, including mRNA, RNAi, and oligonucleotides, as well as peptides and proteins.

About Eos Biosciences, Inc.

Eos Biosciences Inc. is a bio-targeted nanomedicines company based in Los Angeles, California with a worldwide and exclusive license from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to the intellectual property and know how covering the Eosomes drug-targeting and delivery platform technology.

