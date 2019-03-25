Objectway's Financial Chatbot at the CINI National Conference on Artificial Intelligence

A new service model for informative and proactive investment operations

MILAN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway presented the contribution "A Financial Chatbot for the Unified Wealth Management Platform Project" during the workshop "AI for Finance, Commerce and Legal Issues" within Ital-IA, the first national CINI (National Inter-university Consortium for Computer Science) Conference on artificial intelligence, held on 18 and 19 March in Rome, at the Confindustria headquarters.

The event was created to develop common objectives between public institutions, industry and scientific research, creating a network among all the Italian companies interested in grasping the potential for development related to Artificial Intelligence, considered the most strategic and disruptive technology of the 21st century. It is actually the first time that the entire Italian scientific landscape has converged in a single conference, from universities to public research centres (such as the National Research Council and the Italian Technology Institute) and from Italian companies and start-ups to public institutions.

The Objectway project, carried out in collaboration with the Computer Science Department of the University of Bari Aldo Moro, intends to implement a new service model in the world of financial institutions that uses artificial intelligence to deliver information and implement orders through a conversational agent.

The chatbot has been implemented taking into account the specific requirements of the financial sector, and uses natural language (Natural Language Processing) to reduce the complexity of interaction. Moreover, the bot acts in a reactive manner, answering the user's questions and implementing their requests. The chatbot avoids requesting information already in its possession, recognising, for example, the beneficiaries of bank transfers. It is also able to manage word disambiguation by asking further questions.

"In addition to this conversational agent, we are working to support the advisory activity with predictive analytics," explained Georgios Lekkas, Objectway Chief Product Officer. "In the wealth segment, automation must support service customisation, in an area where the ability of artificial intelligence to justify the suggestions provided and the advisor's relationship with the customer remain fundamental."

