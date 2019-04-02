Azelio Signs MOU for Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Supply in Pakistan

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azelio signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Pakistani company JD Aviation for reliable and sustainable electricity supply in Pakistan. The MOU is a first step in introducing the technology to the market in Pakistan. A market characterized by an unreliable electricity grid and good solar conditions, where long-term energy storage with cost-effective electricity production will make a big difference.

Pakistan has an average of 75 power outages per month (World Bank, 2018) and is dependent on backup systems to ensure a functioning infrastructure with continuous electricity supply. JD Aviation is focused on implementing solar power solutions and energy storage in Pakistan to increase the share of renewables to the energy mix. A MOU has been signed with Azelio for the possibility of replacing parts of the expensive backup systems that cause large emissions with a sustainable and cost-effective distributed electricity baseload. The signed MOU is a start in the preparation of introducing Azelio's technology in Pakistan and build up resources for the entire customer journey, from sales to deliveries and aftermarket.

"Azelio's technology enables a country like Pakistan to utilize its good solar conditions even when the sun does not shine. We are very pleased to have signed this MOU with JD Aviation, taking a first step towards a market introduction in Pakistan. We know that our technology can make a big difference in the region and we look forward to demonstrate it," says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

"Azelio's solution has shown great promise in terms of scalability and reliability for generating electricity, compared to other solar and storage technologies. For Pakistan, the technology will help to avoid costly battery systems and eliminate diesel generators. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Azelio," says Jalal Uddin Sadiq, CEO of JD Aviation.

