Valeura Energy Inc Announces Admission to trading on the London Stock exchange

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream natural gas producer focused on appraising and developing an unconventional gas accumulation in the Thrace Basin of Turkey in partnership with Equinor, is pleased to announce that, following the publication of its Prospectus on April 17, 2019, the Company's 86,584,989 common shares (the "Common Shares") have been admitted to the Standard Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market at 08:00 BST today under the ticker "VLU."

Dual listing and fungibility

Valeura maintains its Toronto Stock Exchange listing in addition to this new listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Common Shares are now fully fungible between the two exchanges and can be readily transferred. See the Investors section of the Company's corporate website for directions on how to transfer shares: www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/share-details.

Disclosure of substantial holdings

Under Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5 (Vote Holder and Issuer Notification Rules) (" DGTR5"), a person must notify the Company and the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") of the percentage of the Company's voting rights he or she holds as a shareholder (or holds or is deemed to hold through his or her direct or indirect holding of financial instruments) if, as a result of an acquisition or disposal of Common Shares or financial instruments, or as a result of any event changing the breakdown of voting rights of the Company (for example, a buy-back of Common Shares by the Company), the percentage of those voting rights in which he is interested reaches, exceeds or falls below 5 per cent., 10 per cent., 15 per cent., 20 per cent., 25 per cent., 30 per cent., 50 per cent. and 75 per cent.

The form in which such notification must be made is provided by the FCA on its website at:https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/ukla/regulatory-disclosures/submit-investor-notification.

Such notification must be made no later than four trading days after the date upon which the person making the notification (1) learns of the acquisition or disposal or of the possibility of exercising voting rights, or on which, having regards to the circumstances, should have learned of it, regardless of the date on which the acquisition, disposal or possibility of exercising voting rights takes effect, or (2) is informed about the event changing the breakdown of voting rights of the Company.

Any person who is in breach of their obligations under DGTR5 is liable to a fine and/or public censure by the FCA and the FCA may apply to court to have such person's voting rights suspended.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey.

Since Valeura was established in 2010, the Company has executed a number of transactions and currently holds interests in 20 production leases and exploration licences in the Thrace Basin of Turkey totalling 0.46 MM acres (gross) or on a net basis 0.37 MM acres of shallow rights and 0.26 MM net acres of deep rights.

Valeura is appraising an unconventional basin-centered gas accumulation play in the Thrace Basin on its deep rights, which has been evaluated by DeGolyer and MacNaughton to hold, effective December 31, 2018, 10.1 Tcfe of estimated working interest unrisked mean prospective resources of natural gas, which includes 236 MMbbl of condensate. By applying 3D seismic, modern reservoir stimulation technology and horizontal and deeper vertical well drilling, Valeura is aiming to achieve commercial scale operations from this tight gas resource.

In addition, the Company owns an extensive network of gas gathering and sales infrastructure to support direct marketing of natural gas to end users, and in 2018, produced an average of 4.3 MMcf/d of natural gas from conventional gas accumulations in its shallower rights.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's corporate website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)+1 403 237 7102

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Steve Bjornson, CFO

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

GMP First Energy (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200

Jonathan Wright, Hugh Sanderson

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks, Thayson Pinedo

Valeura@camarco.co.uk

Oil and Gas Advisories & Definitions

Prospective resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. Prospective resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development.

There is no certainty that any portion of the prospective resources will be discovered. If a discovery is made, there is no certainty that it will be developed or, if it is developed, there is no certainty as to the timing of such development or that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the prospective resources.

Please see the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available under Valeura's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for more information with respect to the Company's prospective resources, including details regarding risked estimates.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively referred to herein as " forward-looking information") including, but not limited to: the Company's intention to retain a dual-listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, the potential of the Company's unconventional basin-centered gas accumulation play in the Thrace Basin; and the Company's intention to achieve commercial scale operations. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", estimate", "expect", "target", "potential", "could", "should", "would" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

Statements related to "prospective resources" are deemed forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the prospective resources can be profitably produced in the future. Specifically, forward-looking information contained herein regarding "prospective resources" include volumes of prospective resources and the ability to finance future development and, the conversion of a portion of prospective resources into reserves.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: continued political stability of the areas in which the Company is operating; continued safety of operations and ability to proceed in a timely manner; continued operations of and approvals forthcoming from the Turkish government and regulators in a manner consistent with past conduct; future seismic and drilling activity on the expected timelines; the continued favourable pricing and operating netbacks in Turkey; future production rates and associated operating netbacks and cash flow; decline rates; future sources of funding; future economic conditions; future currency exchange rates; the ability to meet drilling deadlines and other requirements under licenses and leases; and the Company's continued ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost efficient manner. In addition, the Company's work programmes and budgets are in part based upon expected agreement among joint venture partners and associated exploration, development and marketing plans and anticipated costs and sales prices, which are subject to change based on, among other things, the actual results of drilling and related activity, availability of drilling, fracking and other specialised oilfield equipment and service providers, changes in partners' plans and unexpected delays and changes in market conditions. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: the risks of currency fluctuations; changes in gas prices and netbacks in Turkey; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for the deep evaluation; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites, threats to security and safety of personnel and potential property damage related to political issues or civil unrest in Turkey; potential changes in laws and regulations, the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; and the risk associated with international activity. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and Valeura assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. See the Company's April 17, 2019 Prospectus and March 13, 2019 Annual Information Form for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

