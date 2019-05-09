Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, announces the appointment of Laure Perréard as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Reporting to Henri Marcoux, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Tikehau Capital, Laure Perréard will be responsible for developing and implementing the Group's financial strategy. Laure will replace Jérémy Le Jan, who is joining Tikehau Capital's teams in New York, in order to develop the Group's activities in North America.

Laure Perréard, 40, holds a Master of Corporate Finance and Financial Engineering of the University of Paris-Dauphine. From 2015, Laure served as Group Controlling Director at Edenred after working for the Accor Group for 9 years, where she held several positions from Head of Group Consolidation to Chief Financial Officer of a business unit. Laure Perréard began her career at Ernst Young as a financial auditor.

Henri Marcoux, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Tikehau Capital said: "Laure's experience in a listed company that went through strong geographic expansion is an undeniable asset in the context of Tikehau Capital's growth dynamic. Her arrival strengthens the Group's profile, whose solid financial structure with €2.3 billion of shareholders' equity is a differentiating asset in support of the structuring objectives set for 2022

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.0 billion of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €2.3 billion (as at 31 December 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 430 staff (as at 31 December 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

