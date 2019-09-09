AVIRTEK, Inc.: AVIRTEK Awarded $1.5 Million to Develop Autonomic Security Operations Center (ASoC)

ASoC Technology will be matured and transitioned to DoD and commercial enterprise datacenters

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / AVIRTEK, Inc., is pioneering the development of cybersecurity products that can self-protect entire networks and beyond (users, computers, networks, data and applications) from any type of cyberattack. AVIRTEK announced today its largest product development award, received from the U.S. Air Force and Army. The award will allow AVIRTEK's ASoC technology to secure and protect their datacenters.

The ASoC will deliver automated and intelligent data analytics to guarantee that any data source being used by any Department of Defense (DoD) application is trustworthy, regardless of the data origin (internal or external) or the type of data (text, image, audio, video, etc.). The ASoC will not only detect the existence of malicious components embedded in data objects, but will also provide intelligent capabilities to identify both the exact locations of malicious components and the safest methods to remove the malicious components from the compromised data objects.

With more than $7 Million dollars of non-dilutive funding from the DoD, AVIRTEK developed a disruptive Autonomic Cyber Security (ACS) technology inspired by the human immune system. "Although billions of dollars are spent on cybersecurity annually, the rate of cyberattacks is increasing and a significant percentage of the attacks are successful. Hardly a day goes by without news of successful cyberattacks," said Salim Hariri, founder of AVIRTEK.

"Cyberattacks propagate at a high rate and can utilize any physical or logical resources in an organization, particularly data transferred through emails or downloads or even through people. People, the 'insider threat,' are the weakest security point. ASoC technology will stop these vulnerabilities because it assumes that any data transferred to a datacenter is malicious unless it is verified by ASoC to be free from any malicious components."

AVIRTEK, Inc. is a cyber security provider for SMBs, large enterprises, government, and the consumer market alike. AVIRTEK's ACS patented technology is analogous to the human immune system that can self-manage and self-protect with little involvement of users or administrators. The ACS system integrates bio-metrics and cyber-metrics along with predictive analysis and automated responses to stop cyberattacks in a timely manner.

