Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Robert Young has joined the firm's Tax practice as a partner in the London office.

"Goodwin's transactional and funds platforms in London have expanded significantly over the past several years across the firm's key verticals of real estate, private equity, technology and life sciences," said Samantha Lake Coghlan, co-chair of Goodwin's London office. "With Robert joining, we are continuing to build out our full-service infrastructure to accommodate the growing client demand across these industries in Europe. A deeply experienced and collaborative tax lawyer, Robert is an ideal fit for both our business and our culture. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Goodwin partnership."

Young advises corporate and personal clients on tax planning and structuring and the tax implications of transactions in many fields. He has considerable expertise in the fields of venture capital taxation (including the SEIS, EIS and VCT regimes), mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the technology and life sciences sectors, real estate and corporate real estate transactions (including SDLT and VAT issues and planning) and private equity fund structuring and transactions.

Young holds an M.A. in Law from Cambridge University. He is admitted as a lawyer in England and Wales, and is also a Chartered Tax Adviser.

He can be reached at ryoung@goodwinlaw.com or 44.20.7447.4282.

Goodwin's Tax expertise is at the core of the firm's transactional practice. Committed to innovation, and reflecting the specialties and sophistication of the firm's corporate, private equity, real estate capital markets and financial services practices, we advise on the full range of international, federal and state tax issues that arise in structuring strategic, commercial and financial transactions and investment products. Our tax lawyers create tax-efficient structures and provide practical solutions to the complex tax issues that challenge our clients. We are sought out not only to address our clients' tax issues on a transaction, but also to help them gain a competitive advantage by creating structures designed to solve the tax issues faced by the counterparties.

Over the past five years, Goodwin's European offices have grown from 20 to more than 160 lawyers, almost all of whom are dedicated to the technology, life sciences, private equity and real estate industries.

