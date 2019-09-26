Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2019) -Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 4 mineral claim blocks covering 2,862 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec. These new claims are situated in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine, and one claim block is directly bordering Osisko Metals Inc. The newly acquired Perron-East Gold property covers prospective ground for orogenic gold and polymetallic VMS-(volcanogenic massive sulphide)-style mineralization in a region well known for its gold occurrences and historical production.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "The acquisition of the Perron-East property is an exciting addition to the Spearmint portfolio. Amex Exploration's Perron property has recently experienced substantial drilling success and has identified what appears to be a new high-grade gold district. We are pleased to now have a footprint in this expanding gold region in Quebec, at a time when we look forward to results from Spearmint's ongoing work program in BC. Management is currently formulating plans for this new prospect."

On May 21 and June 3, 2019, Amex Exploration announced significant drill results from its Perron property, which include 32.2 g/t Au over 5.90 m and 30.98 g/t Au over 8.50 m. The Perron property is in proximity to the past-producing Normetal mine, from which approximately 10.1 million tonnes grading 2.24% copper, 5.41% zinc, 0.526 g/t gold and 44.45 g/t silver were extracted periodically between 1937 and 1975, with development down to a depth of approximately 2.4 kilometres (SIGEOM -- Mine Normetal). Furthermore, on July 30 and September 19, 2019, Amex Exploration Inc. announced additional significant drill results from Perron including 27.46 g/t Au over 4.9 m and 16.48 g/t Au over 14.6 m.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totaling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp, as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc., and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,910 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. & Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge gold belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

Spearmint's current projects also include the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 800 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670 ppm Li.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint's (such as Perron, Normetal mine) may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties (Perron-East). These new properties were staked via Gestim.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

