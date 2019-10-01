Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2019) - Raise Production Inc. (TSXV: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") of secured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Debentures"). The Private Placement consisted of approximately $900,000 principal amount of Debentures. The Debentures have a coupon of 6.00% per annum, and are convertible into units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a conversion price of $0.11 per Unit. The Debentures will mature and be repayable three years from the date of issue. The Debentures will be repaid in cash at maturity, subject to earlier conversion by the holder or the Company. The Debentures are subject to a four month hold period.

Members of the Raise board of directors and management team participated in the Private Placement alongside investors. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used towards successfully growing and monetizing the Company through sourcing, evaluating and negotiating strategic alternatives to generate shareholder value.

The Private Placement closed concurrently with the closing of the acquisition of 1955554 Alberta Ltd. (the "Acquisition") pursuant to which Richard McHardy and Al Stark have joined the board of directors of the Company.

The Private Placement and the Acquisition remain subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces the departure of Mr. Clint Booth as Vice President of Commercial Development. The Company wishes Mr. Booth well in his future endeavors.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield technology company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Raise, including expectations and assumptions concerning the timing of the receipt of the required regulatory and third-party approvals (including TSX Venture Exchange approval).

