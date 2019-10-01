Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies Reports Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Company Files Annual Report Form 10-K with Profitable Results

Balance Sheet Remains Strong, Stockholder Equity Increases Despite Downturn in Commodities

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019.

For the year ended June 30, 2019, the company reported revenues of $26.9 million, compared with $28.7 million for the prior year. Concierge reported net income of $261,849, equal to $0.01 per fully diluted share, for fiscal 2019, versus $1.7 million, or $.05 per fully diluted share, for the prior year.

Concierge's balance sheet remained strong at fiscal year-end, with cash and cash equivalents of $6.5 million in addition to $3.8 million in cash investments, essentially no debt, and total assets of $21.3 million.

The company said that, as expected, results for fiscal 2019 were impacted primarily by a continuing market-related decline in average assets under management (AUM) to $2.7 billion from $3.4 billion at its Wainwright Holdings funds management subsidiary. Wainwright, under the operating name, USCF Investments, currently manages ten commodity exchange-traded products (ETPs) and three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are all listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Concierge said each of its other business units-Gourmet Foods, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout-recorded increases in revenues and income.

For the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, Concierge reported revenues of $5.1 million and $7.4 million, respectively. The decline in revenues was a direct result of lower AUM in 2019 as compared with 2018. Net operating income for the 2019 fiscal fourth quarter totaled approximately $500,000 but depreciation expense, accrued incentive bonuses and income tax, produced a net loss of approximately $116,000 or ($0.00) per share, compared with net income of approximately $900,000, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, for the 2018 fiscal fourth quarter.

"Our fourth quarter is when we accrue the full year incentive bonuses, calculate and accrue income tax domestically and abroad, and otherwise accrue all of the expenses anticipated to apply to the fiscal year just ended", explained David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer, "thus this quarter presents a skewed operating result."

"Our long-term strategy is to build a diverse, profitable company, with balance among our businesses to offset cyclicality in any one sector," said Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer of Concierge Technologies. "Concierge established its current holding company structure just four years ago. During this time, we have put together a talented team and built a solid, high quality platform from which to grow by acquisition of profitable companies in our current and new sectors, as well as organically."

Stuart Crumbaugh, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our three non-financial services subsidiaries combined have been accounting for an increasing percentage of the company's total revenues, offsetting, in part, the dominance of our financial services business unit during this cyclical downturn. In fiscal 2019, the non-financial operating units accounted for 44 percent of total revenues on a combined basis, versus 35 percent in fiscal 2018 and 25 percent in fiscal 2017. The table below depicts this trend.

$'s in thousands Financial Services Other Operating Units Concierge Corporate Consolidated 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenue $ 15,021 $ 18,744 $ (3,723 ) -20 % $ 11,928 $ 9,967 $ 1,961 20 % $ 26,949 $ 28,711 $ (1,762 ) -6 % % of total revenue 56 % 65 % -9 % 44 % 35 % 9 % Cost of revenue $ 6,936 $ 5,915 $ 1,021 17 % $ 6,936 $ 5,915 $ 1,021 17 % Gross profit $ 15,021 $ 18,744 $ (3,723 ) -20 % $ 4,992 $ 4,052 $ 940 23 % $ 20,013 $ 22,796 $ (2,783 ) -12 % operating expenses $ 14,095 $ 15,527 $ (1,432 ) -9 % $ 3,950 $ 3,488 $ 462 13 % $ 1,212 $ 974 $ 238 24 % $ 19,257 $ 19,989 $ (732 ) -4 % % of total operating expenses 73 % 78 % -5 % 21 % 17 % 4 % 6 % 5 % 1 % Income (loss) from operations $ 926 $ 3,217 $ (2,291 ) -71 % $ 1,042 $ 564 $ 478 85 % $ (1,212 ) $ (974 ) $ (238 ) $ (24 ) $ 756 $ 2,807 $ (2,051 ) $ (73 ) Other (expense)/income $ (148 ) $ (324 ) $ 176 54 % $ 25 $ 43 $ (18 ) -42 % $ (24 ) $ (25 ) $ 1 4 % $ (147 ) $ (306 ) $ 159 -52 % Income (loss) before income taxes $ 778 $ 2,893 $ (2,115 ) -73 % $ 1,067 $ 607 $ 460 76 % $ (1,236 ) $ (999 ) $ (237 ) -24 % $ 609 $ 2,501 $ (1,892 ) -76 %



"While this past year our fund management business experienced a decline in AUM, the business is fundamentally sound and continues to be profitable. Three years ago, AUM was $4.5 billion, and as is the nature of commodity-focused financial products, we fully expect the sector to rebound," Crumbaugh said.

Business Units

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in August 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in June 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province.

The company's USCF Investments operation, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired as part of the Wainwright Holdings transaction in December 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 13 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Acquired by Concierge at the end of 2017, California-based Original Sprout, www.originalsprout.com , produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, including a "reef safe" sun screen, in the U.S. and its territories, the U.K., E.U., Turkey, Middle East, Africa, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies, originally founded in 1996, was repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015, and currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, growing the business platform and an expectation for commodity-related financial products to rebound, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,481,815 $ 7,524,114 Accounts receivable, net 939,649 1,068,240 Accounts receivable - related parties 1,037,146 1,458,159 Inventories 1,008,662 931,065 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 1,754,369 2,138,636 Investments 3,756,596 3,204,005 Other current assets 546,105 374,617 Total current assets 15,524,342 16,698,836 Restricted cash 13,436 13,536 Property and equipment, net 757,014 1,080,471 Goodwill 915,790 915,790 Intangible assets, net 2,659,723 2,995,231 Deferred tax assets, net 859,696 865,120 Other assets, long - term 523,607 532,165 Total assets $ 21,253,608 $ 23,101,149 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,867,081 $ 3,249,387 Expense waivers - related parties 325,821 662,650 Purchase consideration payable - 1,205,000 Notes payable - related parties 3,500 3,500 Equipment loans, current portion 26,241 46,705 Total current liabilities 3,222,643 5,167,242 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Notes payable - related parties 600,000 600,000 Equipment loans, net of current portion 61,057 149,491 Deferred tax liabilities 176,578 208,419 Total liabilities 4,060,278 6,125,152 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized Series B: 53,032 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 436,951 at June 30, 2018 53 437 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 37,237,519 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 29,559,139 at June 30, 2018 37,237 29,559 Additional paid-in capital 9,178,838 9,186,132 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (175,659 ) 148,808 Retained earnings 8,152,861 7,611,061 Total stockholders' equity 17,193,330 16,975,997 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,253,608 $ 23,101,149



CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Ended Year Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net revenue Fund management - related party $ 15,021,439 $ 18,744,313 Food products 4,747,358 4,968,158 Security systems 3,558,580 3,303,584 Beauty products and other 3,621,246 1,694,534 Net revenue 26,948,623 28,710,589 Cost of revenue 6,936,421 5,914,719 Gross profit 20,012,202 22,795,870 Operating expense General and administrative expense 4,205,389 4,828,241 Fund operations 4,494,001 4,933,437 Marketing and advertising 2,910,447 3,554,507 Depreciation and amortization 702,320 576,674 Salaries and compensation 6,944,457 6,096,232 Total operating expenses 19,256,614 19,989,091 Income from operations 755,588 2,806,779 Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income (484,028 ) (316,337 ) Interest and dividend income 366,796 111,929 Interest expense (29,493 ) (101,089 ) Total other (expense) income, net (146,725 ) (305,497 ) Income before income taxes 608,863 2,501,282 Provision of income taxes 347,014 766,596 Net income $ 261,849 $ 1,734,686 Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 32,588,418 29,559,139 Diluted 38,298,159 38,298,159 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.05



CONCIERGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year Ended Year Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income $ 261,849 $ 1,734,686 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (44,516 ) (214,284 ) Changes in short-term investment valuation - 243,754 Comprehensive income $ 217,333 $ 1,764,156



