SlideViewer will showcase visually appealing research

Today, publishing technology company, Publish Interactive announces the launch of a new function within its software-as-a-service which allows PowerPoint content to be delivered online with an interactive experience.

The new feature, called SlideViewer, enhances publishers' ability to deliver PowerPoint presentations and reports to their subscribers in a secure and interactive platform.

"SlideViewer has a couple of really exciting features that we believe are unique," said Product Manager, Mark Chadwick. "One is the ability to identify figures and tables within a search across multiple files; the other, is to allow end-users and analysts to access the raw data behind the table or figure by exporting to a spreadsheet."

End-users will benefit from a better onscreen experience which will reduce the need to download whole files for reading.

Edwin Bailey, Director of Strategy, commenting on the launch said: "Until recently high-value business information publishers have mostly been using Microsoft Word to author research, but we have seen an increase in publishers using PowerPoint as their primary authoring application. We have responded to this change by developing SlideViewer which allows analysts to present their work in an interactive format."

SlideViewer offers two key benefits to publishers of high-value content. Firstly, the ability to quickly deliver highly visual content without any change to existing authoring workflows. Secondly, publishers can now see reader usage and engagement which will help them better understand how content is performing.

The development of SlideViewer took five months and represents another success for the Leeds-based company which already holds three patents in the field of online content delivery. "We invest a considerable proportion of our revenue in R&D projects to ensure our service is innovative," added Edwin Bailey.

https://publishinteractive.com/features/slideviewer/

About Publish Interactive

Publish Interactive helps high-value B2B research publishers deliver and manage their content through a software platform which offers authoring and workflow tools, licensing and subscriber management and usage analytics. For more than 16 years Publish Interactive has been developing proprietary content management software for publishers of industry and product market research reports. The company is headquartered in Leeds, UK.

