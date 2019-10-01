?Inspire Investing: Inspire Launches New International Biblical ETF

Inspire has just launched the Inspire International ESG ETF trading under the ticker WWJD.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / ?Inspire Investing, a leading biblically responsible investing firm that specializes in index-based, biblically responsible ETFs, has just launched the Inspire International ESG ETF trading under the ticker WWJD. This is Inspire's 5th fund launch in 2 years, building on the success of their previous biblical ETFs and continuing their aggressive effort to advance the biblically responsible investing (BRI) movement.



Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSE: WWJD)

With an expense ratio of 0.80%, the Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSE:WWJD) is a faith-based ESG (environmental, social and governance) ETF comprised of 150 biblically aligned large cap companies outside of the United States, as measured by Inspire's revolutionary Inspire Impact Score methodology, which measures a company's positive impact on the world. WWJD is equally weighted, rebalanced quarterly, and reconstituted annually, requiring constituents to have a minimum $5B market cap or higher and be domiciled outside the U.S.

Here is what Inspire CEO, Robert Netzly, had to say about the new fund launch: "The launch of the Inspire International ESG ETF helps bolster the current biblical ETF investment lineup by providing a way to invest in international companies without compromising on biblical values. We are incredibly humbled at the outcry of support from our investors and advisors that are choosing to align their investments with their faith. We are here to serve them and increasing the available investment options is one way we can do that."

For more information on the Inspire International ESG ETF, visit https://www.inspireetf.com/etf/inspire-international-esg-etf.

Rapid Growth

Inspire has made global headlines with the popularity of their four other biblically responsible investing funds: Inspire 100 ETF (NYSE:BIBL), Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSE: BLES), Inspire Small Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSE: ISMD), and Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSE: IBD). In under 3 years, Inspire's biblical ETFs have gained over $460 million in assets, raising eyebrows among the Wall Street establishment and mainstream media alike.

This growth has gained them recognition as #8 in percentage growth in assets from 2017-2018 out of 683 firms, according to Financial Advisor Magazine's "RIA Survey and Ranking 2019" report dated, July 2019.

Inspire's Discretionary Assets Under Management (AUM) has grown another 144% so far this year, bringing total assets to $613M as of Sept. 13, 2019.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading biblically responsible investing firm that specializes in index-based, biblically responsible ETFs. All solutions utilize the innovative Inspire Impact Score methodology, which measures a company's positive impact on the world to identify companies that align with the values of faith-based investors.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of their own corporate profits generated from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe. Most recently Inspire adopted a village in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala and is working to provide a church building, clean water, improved education, a fully functional medical clinic, and child sponsorship to completely transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished village.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM Advisors, LLC dba Inspire, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

Important Risk Information: Inspire, the adviser, provides the index for the Inspire Funds to track. The indexes use software that analyzes publicly available data relating to the primary business activities, products and services, philanthropy, legal activities, policies and practices when assigning Inspire Impact Scores to a company. The securities with the highest Inspire Impact Scores are included in the Indexes and are equally weighted. As the Fund may not fully replicate the Index, it is subject to the risk that investment management strategy may not produce the intended results.

Securities in the Index or in the Fund's portfolio may underperform in comparison to the general securities markets or other asset classes. The Fund may focus its investments in securities of a particular industry to the extent the Index does. This may cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate more than that of a fund that does not focus in a particular industry. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund to fluctuate.

Investments in foreign securities could subject the Fund to greater risks including, currency fluctuation, economic conditions, and different governmental and accounting standards.

The Fund is not actively managed and the Adviser will not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology. Tracking error may occur because of imperfect correlation between the Fund's holdings of portfolio securities and those in the Index. The Fund's use of a representative sampling approach, if used, could result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the Index. To the extent the assets in the Fund are smaller, these risks will be greater.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit http://www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Inspire and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated. 3699-NLD-9/25/2019

