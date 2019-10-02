Global Accelerated Ventures: Centers For Analgesic Transformation (C4AT) Appoints Pacira BioSciences Executives Dennis McLoughlin and Roy Winston to Board of Directors

Pacira Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Clinical Officer Join C4AT, the First Accelerator Dedicated to Stopping the Opioid Crisis Through New Digital Health Technologies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2019 / The Board of Directors of the Center for Analgesic Transformation (C4AT), a Technology Research Organization (TRO) dedicated to creating digital health technologies to stop America's Opioid Epidemic, announced today the appointment of Dennis McLoughlin, Chief Commercial Officer, and Roy Winston, MD, Chief Clinical Officer at Pacira Biosciences, Inc., a leading provider of non-opioid pain management options. Mr. McLoughlin will also be a member of the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

"Dennis and Roy collectively bring 50 years of broad experience across important healthcare verticals and will add a valuable perspective to our Board of Directors," said Christopher Malter, Interim CEO, C4AT. "We appreciate their willingness to serve as directors and look forward to benefitting from their judgment and counsel."

Mr. McLoughlin joined Pacira in 2014 as part of the sales leadership team, overseeing several components of the business including Alliance Management, Strategy, and Corporate Development. With more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry expertise, Mr. McLoughlin has extensive experience in sales, marketing, managed markets, and strategic commercial operations.

Prior to joining Pacira, Mr. McLoughlin was principle and president of Remedy Group, a company with expertise in all phases of commercial operations, business development and corporate alliances for the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare industries. Mr. McLoughlin has held various management positions in sales, national accounts, training, product marketing, and business development for GlaxoSmithKline and Organon BioSciences (now part of Merck). He earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Roy Winston joined Pacira in 2017 and directs the customer-facing medical operations; he also provides guidance throughout the organization related to clinical operations. Dr. Winston has been practicing anesthesiology and critical care medicine for over 25 years. Most recently Dr. Winston was appointed chair of Anesthesiology at Palm Beach Children's Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Winston has been on the faculty of The University of California at Irvine, Emory University and Florida State University, as well as a board certified anesthesiologist. He served on The Georgia Composite State Board of Medical Examiners as Vice President and President Elect, and worked with the legislature to create and modify healthcare policy. Dr. Winston is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Navy and received his medical degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He completed his residency training in anesthesiology at The University of Florida.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is a leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company's long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera° system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About Global Accelerated Ventures:

Global Accelerated Ventures (GAV) is a globally recognized innovation aggregator who partners with industry leading multinationals to identify emerging technologies, harvesting talent globally, embracing all stakeholders in the value chain, and executes strategic matching which is beyond reproach. GAV drives communities to developed sustainable models for innovation. Through strategic partnerships with global organizations across financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare, and education sectors, GAV takes a unique approach connecting startup technology with partner requirements. For more information about GAV, please visit us at gaventures.co or follow us on LinkedIn: Global Accelerated Ventures.

