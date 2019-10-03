Bennet Global appoints new Finance Director

Ming Xai Ting has been appointed Group Finance Director at pioneering international investment firm Bennet Global

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Ming is set to replace current Group finance director Michael Wang who recently announced his retirement and departure at the end of the year. Michael said: "I have known and worked with Ming personally for the last 7 years. He has been my second in command at Bennet Global, and has been a vital part to my own personal success while we have worked together. As I step down after working in the finance industry for over four decades I could not be happier with my chosen successor."

Ming who has been part of the Bennet Global team for almost a decade will continue to work with Michael over the coming months, and begin taking on more of Michael's roles as they prepare for this transition. Ming has already established himself in the finance industry, with over twenty years' experience working for a number of big names in Asia's investment sector.

As the new Group Finance Director, Ming will have a number of new responsibilities, however with the wealth of experience he has gained from his close working relationship with Michael over the course of the last seven years, the new position should not be too overwhelming for him. With the new appointment, Bennet Global will be giving Ming the full support he requires during this transition, to make the process as smooth and seamless as possible.

Ming said in a recent interview, "Michael has lead Bennet Global in a great direction, and I am very much looking forward to continuing the great work he has done here. With the support from our team I know we can continue to push the company further towards our goals."

Bennet Global has been serving international investors since 2001, Bennet global offers trade execution and portfolio management services to a very diverse client base. They combine their vast knowledge of the financial markets with a highly experienced team of investment specialists, whom are dedicated to bringing only the very best service to each of their clients.

Contact:

Company name: Bennet Global

Contact name: Xing Fa tai

Company address: New Treasure Centre, level 12, 10 NG Fong Street, San PO Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

+852 3018 3063 Info@bennetglobal.com

Website URL: bennetglobal.com

SOURCE: Bennet Global

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561843/Bennet-Global-appoints-new-Finance-Director