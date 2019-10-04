Metapack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, announced today that it has been awarded 'Best Product' at the eCommerce Expo Awards 2019. The award highlighted the Metapack Returns product. The platform was recognized for its ability to simplify the eCommerce returns process for shoppers via a self-service online portal that works seamlessly in over 25 languages across tablets, desktop computers and mobile devices.

Celebrating its eleventh year, the eCommerce Expo Awards recognized innovative new products and services which cut costs, streamline processes and increase revenue for organizations operating in the eCommerce space. The 2019 awards ceremony was held at the London Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square on September 25. Hundreds of the eCommerce industry's key players gathered to recognize and honor the brilliant achievements of their peers.

"What a fantastic evening at the eCommerce Awards, and a huge congratulations to Metapack for winning the best product for its fantastic returns product at eCommerce Expo 2019," said Graeme Howe, Managing Director, eCommerce Expo.

"We are thrilled to receive our first accolade at this awards ceremony, recognizing Metapack's brand-new Returns portal," said Duncan Licence, VP of Product, Metapack. "This award is a testament to all of our hard work over the past 12 months, and I'd like to thank every member of the Metapack team and partners for their hard work."

Over the past 12 months, the Metapack Returns software has added a number of new return shipping features including mobile returns, paperless labels, home collections, cross-border consolidation, and tracking notifications.

Returns is the latest product in the Metapack portfolio of enterprise-scale eCommerce delivery software solutions. It is designed to help retailers and brands reduce their cost to serve returns while offering an improved and more convenient experience to their customers.

To get more information on how Metapack Returns can help manage global reverse supply chains, go to https://www.metapack.com/returns/.

About Metapack

Founded in 1999, Metapack helps eCommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers' growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. Metapack's SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 470 carriers and 5,000 services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by many of the world's leading eCommerce retailers. Metapack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP).

