Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces a Second Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Rochal Industries for Two New Impactful Products

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (Sanara), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today the execution of an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Rochal Industries, LLC, to market, sell, distribute, and further develop two new impactful products: BIAKOS™ Antimicrobial Barrier Film and No Sting Skin Protectant. Both products are FDA cleared and are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

Ron Nixon, Sanara's Executive Chairman and the Founder and Managing Partner of The Catalyst Group stated, "The execution of this licensing agreement is an important and exciting next step for the Sanara/Rochal partnership. These products are the second and third to be licensed to Sanara by Rochal. We expect a number of similar agreements to be executed in the future as Rochal introduces new products and technology. With this steady pipeline, Sanara will continue to bring innovative, disruptive medical devices to market fulfilling our mission of providing products that improve patient outcomes."

BIAKOS™ Antimicrobial Barrier Film is a first in-class, antimicrobial spray-on wound dressing that kills microbes while protecting the underlying tissue, helping to remediate damage and prevent further infection. This product can be used on macerated skin and wounds until they have healed after which a clinician could use the No Sting Skin Protectant to help prevent further tissue damage.

No Sting Skin Protectant is a unique, spray-on bandage designed to protect against incontinence-related dermatitis, colostomy-related dermatitis, and medical adhesive-related skin injuries. It is also applied over bony prominences to reduce friction related injuries and is ideally suited for use in skin-folds as it does not self-adhere and is non-tacky.

Shawn Bowman, Sanara's Wound Care Division President emphasized the potential impact of these products by saying, "The wounds and infections these products are designed to remediate and prevent are truly debilitating and impact hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. each year. Sanara is proud to have the opportunity to bring these products to market. The Company has already received extremely positive feedback from medical providers. We look forward to getting these new and innovative products into the hands of clinicians to help them treat their patients."

With our focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skincare products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKOS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen, and PULSAR II™ Advanced Wound Irrigation™ (AWI). In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

