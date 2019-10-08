REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Company Announces Distribution Agreement with Life of Riley Salon Supply for its Premium Line of Salon Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) a manufacturer of premium hair care products designed for optimum hair and skin health has today announced a distribution agreement with Life of Riley Salon Supply - a leading distributor with over 95 years of experience in the professional beauty industry with 23 stores and sub-distributors in the south east U.S. territories for its premium line of REVIV3 hair and scalp care products.

Donald Starace, President of REVIV3, said " Life of Riley is one of the most respected distributor and service providers in the south eastern region and an ideal addition to our list of distribution partners. We are very excited to offer them our full range of premium salon products. They have the ability to provide the very best service to our customers and an ideal partner to drive growth as we continue to expand our sales and distribution channels in 2019 and beyond." Donald Starace continued "Every day we are encouraged by the stories shared with us from men and women who are benefiting from our products and the difference we are making in their daily lives. The Life of Riley team is well known for their organic customer acquisition and retention through product performance and quality which is very much aligned with our view."

Jeff Toghraie Reviv3's CEO added "we are truly excited to now have Life of Riley as a distributor to help expand our presence in the US south east market. Life of Riley is familiar with the full range of capabilities our products offer consumers and has a proven track record of introducing innovative products to the marketplace."

This new distribution deal follows the announcement earlier this year of REVIV3's appointment of manufacturer representatives for 35 states and company's focus of expanding its domestic and international sales and distribution channels.

About Reviv3

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of professional quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Media Relations:

Reviv3 PR Team

Tel: 888-638-8883

Email: pr@reviv3.com

www.reviv3.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562296/Reviv3-Procare-Company-Announces-Distribution-Agreement-with-Life-of-Riley-Salon-Supply-for-its-Premium-Line-of-Salon-Products