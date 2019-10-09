Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend's Northern Lights Organics Farm Achieves Organic Land Certification

Major Milestone Allows Company to Advance Toward 2020 Growing Season to Deliver Certified Organic Hemp Derived CBD

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) a lifestyle cannabis company, announces that the Company's majority owned Northern Lights Organics farm in Fort St. James, British Columbia has achieved Certified Organic land certification and Certified Organic status for hemp cultivated on the farm.

"This monumental milestone of the Organic Certification positions the Company to be able to produce high quality Organic CBD from its own Canadian Grown Certified Organic Hemp and be able to sell this Organic CBD in both the national and international marketplaces," said Mr. Chris Backus, Weekend President and CEO. "We are advancing toward the 2020 growing season in full swing with the knowledge that the hemp from which the CBD is extracted will be chemical, pesticide and herbicide free as dictated by the strict Canadian Organic Regime regulations."

Highlights:

• Northern Lights Organics has achieved certified organic land status for the entire farm

• Hemp grown on the farm will be able to carry the coveted certified organic designation

• Certified Organic Hemp derived CBD is in high demand from consumers and allows for premium pricing and margins

• 2020 growing season will produce the first major crop to be sold as Certified Organic

Northern Lights Organics Farm has achieved certification through the Pacific Agricultural Certification Society (PACS). "PACS is an incorporated not-for-profit society that provides certification, including Canada Organic Regime (COR) organic certification accredited by CFIA to small growers as well as multi-million dollar food processors and distributors Canada wide for international markets.'

"As we have continued to build relationships within the industry and bring awareness to our Northern Lights Organic Farm, there is significant and growing interest in the organic CBD output; because both our land and cultivar are certified organic," added Mr. Backus. "Many hemp farmers claim to have organic seeds and growing processes - however few also have certified organic land, which will put our product in the upper echelon. We are confident in both our plan and applied expertise to produce a tremendous product, one with unique qualities as a result of the Certified Organic designation - all of which represents a substantial driver for shareholder value. This is a very significant and positive moment for the long term growth of the Company."

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

