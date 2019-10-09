Thunderhead Limited: Thunderhead sponsors Festival of Marketing to help marketers shape a bright customer-led journey future

Thought leadership, an experience room and new research conducted with Marketing Week, all part of Thunderhead's presence at renowned industry event

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2019, the global leader in Customer Engagement and Journey Orchestration technology, today revealed all the sponsorship activity taking place at Festival of Marketing . Festival of Marketing is a two-day event being held this week on the 10th and 11th October 2019 at Tobacco Docks where marketers from across the UK and Europe will get an opportunity to learn, network and ultimately gain practical insights.



Jason Hemingway , CMO, Thunderhead said, "The Festival of Marketing is a key moment in the marketing industry calendar, and we are proud to be a sponsor. At the event, we will be continuing to educate the market about the power of customer-led journeys and the impact it will have on both brands and their customers. At Thunderhead, we lead the way in technology for real-time customer journey orchestration and analytics. Our thinking and work with global brands and partners have helped shape the agenda in this space. We're looking forward to seeing some of our customers and partners at the Festival and promoting the transformational opportunities that a customer-led approach provides."

The key elements of Thunderhead's Festival of Marketing activity:



Expert Speakers and Thought Leadership

Thunderhead are sponsoring the Customer Experience Stage and will be hosting leading marketers from top brands including Zurich, Facebook, KFC, KLM and Unilever as they discuss and share their thoughts on all things customer experience.

Wil Lynch, VP, Solution Strategy and Value Consulting at Thunderhead will take to the stage on Day One at 2.50pm to ask "What's a customer-led journey - and why should I care?". In addition, on Day Two at 10.00am, Thunderhead will lead a lively debate around "As an industry obsessed with personalisation, are we all missing the point?". On stage, will be Michael Barnett , Commercial Content Editor at Marketing Week, Darren Loveday , SVP Customer Engagement at Thunderhead, Mic Conetta , Head of CRM at Arsenal and Joana van den Brink-Quintanilha , VP, Principal Analyst at Forrester.

New research

In conjunction with Marketing Week, Thunderhead has conducted new research investigating the evolving role of customer-led journeys and the transformation of customer experience. The report reveals that the vast majority of marketers (87%) see the benefits of their business implementing customer-led journeys with 39% of marketers agreeing that their customer experience budgets are due to rise more than 10% to support the new approach. However, just 7% of marketers think their organisation's KPIs are set up to be more customer-led.

"Even leading brands are failing to put responsive customer experiences ahead of internal business priorities, and most marketers think other brands are better at it than their own. This suggests there are blockers to success, but also a big opportunity to get there before competitors."

"Brands also need to understand technology's potential to use customer data to perform autonomous decision-making at scale. If they can harness this, they will have a key opportunity to create a new model for customer-led journeys and experiences." Letting the Customer Lead, Why brands should act now to transform customer journeys - Thunderhead and Marketing Week report.

Visit the CX stage or Thunderhead Experience Room to pick up a complimentary copy of the report. Or, to get an advance copy of the report please email conversations@thunderhead.com.

