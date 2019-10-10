Company Expands Its Industry-leading CMP With an Integrated Solution to Help Marketers Triage and Intelligently Route Ad-hoc Work Requests

NewsCred, the world's leading enterprise content marketing platform (CMP) provider, announced the availability of Marketing Work Requests (MWR), extending the capabilities of its CMP with a work management solution purpose-built for marketing. Designed to help triage, route, and manage ad-hoc work, MWR transforms how marketers receive and fulfill inbound requests from other functions of the organization. Specifically, MWR provides an intelligent intake solution seamlessly integrated with the NewsCred CMP allowing teams to collectively prioritize and collaborate on tasks for shared visibility and quicker delivery.

"We support some of the world's best, most modern marketing organizations, but one trend we continue to see is the negative impact that ad-hoc work can have on a team's ability to execute against planned, growth-oriented campaigns," said Shafqat Islam, Co-founder CEO of NewsCred. "By giving marketing teams a way to centralize, prioritize, and manage these one-off requests within their existing, day-to-day workflows we can bring order to the chaos of inbound work, accelerate turnaround times, and help our customers free resources to focus on more strategic initiatives."

MWR has been tightly integrated with the NewsCred CMP, strategically designed to provide an end-to-end solution that unifies the entire creative delivery process: from intelligent intake, to content creation and brand approval, through to distribution and digital asset management.

Marketing Work Requests is on full display this week (October 10th 11th) at SiriusDecisions Summit Europe 2019. There, the NewsCred team is at Booth #9 demonstrating its full suite of capabilities, including:

Customizable Request Templates: A native, in-app form builder to configure templates with mandatory fields and ensure creative resources have the necessary information to evaluate, approve, and fulfill requests.

A native, in-app form builder to configure templates with mandatory fields and ensure creative resources have the necessary information to evaluate, approve, and fulfill requests. Shareable Intake Forms: An SSO-protected URL allows teams to deploy branded, customized intake forms, providing internal stakeholders a way to quickly and easily submit a request for creative marketing services.

Automatic, Intelligent Routing: A simple-yet-powerful rules engine to define logic that automatically routes, assigns, and notifies specific teams and/or resources when a request is made, ensuring nothing is left overlooked or incomplete.

A simple-yet-powerful rules engine to define logic that automatically routes, assigns, and notifies specific teams and/or resources when a request is made, ensuring nothing is left overlooked or incomplete. A Single Request Hub: A dedicated dashboard centralizes every request in a single queue, so teams can collectively prioritize and complete work with visibility across related activities, progress, comments, and more.

While at SiriusDecisions Summit Europe 2019, NewsCred's Shafqat Islam will be co-presenting with Ben Glatz, Digital Transformation Lead at Shell. In that session the two will share how Shell is using MWR, in combination with the NewsCred CMP, to operationalize campaign planning, brand governance, and creative service delivery for thousands of global stakeholders. That case study session will take place on Thursday, October 10th at 12pm in Cutty Sark 1.

"Partnering with NewsCred is allowing us to bring together 3 distinct teams each with a unique set of challenges and requirements and unify that end-to-end process," said Ben Glatz, Digital Transformation Lead at Shell. "We envision NewsCred serving as the hub of our brand ecosystem, for our content marketing globally, to help us orchestrate and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

About NewsCred

NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing technology, transforms the way marketing organizations work, elevating team performance through an integrated approach to marketing. Through its complete solution of technology, content, and services, NewsCred brings marketing teams together with the tools to ideate, plan, create, govern, and measure integrated campaigns and supporting content all from a single platform.

Founded in 2008, NewsCred partners with hundreds of enterprise customers across the globe, including Twitter, Fidelity, Cisco, and more, to elevate marketing performance and drive business value. Learn more at NewsCred.com, join our community at NewsCred Insights, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

