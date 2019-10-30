Enhancements bridge the gap between IT and security data to provide a complete view of known vulnerabilities and applications containing personally identifiable information across the technology environment

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, today announced enhancements to its Risk Monitor product to help organizations strengthen cybersecurity and compliance programs with complete insight across their technology landscape. Part of Snow's powerful technology intelligence platform, Risk Monitor automatically provides a comprehensive and contextual view of where high-stakes vulnerabilities and personally identifiable information (PII) reside, providing the visibility needed to proactively mitigate potential threats.

A recent Accenture study found that the number of security breaches has increased by 67% in the last five years, while the financial impact of cybercrimes has increased by 72% in the same period. Yet the majority of breaches still come from cybercriminals exploiting known vulnerabilities. To counter these ongoing threats and help strengthen security protections, Snow's Risk Monitor identifies and prioritizes critical vulnerabilities based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) National Vulnerability Database (NVD). It also helps organizations protect user data and comply with GDPR by identifying applications with PII based on Snow's purpose-built database. Risk Monitor uses the same discovery agent for both asset management and vulnerability identification, providing organizations with a single source of truth that is augmented with trusted third-party as well as proprietary first-party data.

With Risk Monitor, organizations will be able to:

Identify and prioritize addressing, patching or remediating software vulnerabilities

Audit and augment existing security software with detailed IT ecosystem inventory data

Automate vulnerability identification and map to the technology estate, aligning with timelines mandated by cybersecurity frameworks and eliminating manual processes

Monitor and support management of software licenses with detailed metrics including end of life, end of support and vulnerability data

Discover and inventory software or applications containing PII to meet initial GDPR compliance mandates

With these enhancements, Snow's platform provides the complete visibility required as a starting point for adherence to cybersecurity frameworks like NIST Cybersecurity Framework, Center for Internet Security (CIS), and those published by the International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission (such as ISO27001).

"The growing number of applications, software and devices running in IT environments some without the knowledge of the IT team makes it challenging for enterprises to get a thorough inventory of their hardware and software assets," said Peter Björkman, Chief Technology Officer at Snow. "IT asset managers and cybersecurity teams need to work together to achieve complete visibility and secure their IT environments. With Risk Monitor, enterprises can quickly identify, prioritize and remediate software vulnerabilities based on up-to-date data and intelligence on your current technology estate. The more you get a handle on the assets within your IT ecosystem, the better equipped you will be to protect them which really gets to the heart of our mission to provide complete technology intelligence for every organization."

Risk Monitor is a cloud-based subscription offering, fully integrated with the rest of Snow's platform. For more details on Risk Monitor, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/int/products/snow-risk-monitor

