CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, announced that it was awarded a 2019 Global Technology Award in the category of Inspection AOI for its SQ3000 Multi-Function for AOI, SPI and CMM. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 ceremony that took place during productronica in Munich, Germany.

The 3D SQ3000 all-in-one system can identify critical defects and measure critical parameters, providing a superior process control solution for effective yield management. In addition to AOI and SPI applications, highly accurate coordinate measurements can be attained faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) in seconds, not hours. The world's first in-line CMM includes an extensive software suite for metrology grade measurement on all critical points.

"We are thrilled to receive our 16th award for Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS)-enabled systems," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics Corporation. "In addition to providing superior inspection and metrology performance, we are providing our customers the flexibility to use the SQ3000 platform for various applications for advanced process control and effective yield management."

The SQ3000 offers an unmatched combination of high accuracy, high resolution and high speed with the industry-leading MRS sensor technology that meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components and surfaces. Effective suppression of multiple reflections is critical for highly accurate measurement, making the proprietary MRS technology an ideal solution for a wide range of applications with exacting requirements.

Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics' sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor capital equipment markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

