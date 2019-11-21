Partnership to provide expanded export services to U.S. companies

OCO Global today announce their partnership with State International Development Organization (SIDO) to offer new and enhanced programs for U.S. exporters. Together, SIDO and OCO will provide knowledge, expertise and resources that will promote the trade and export activities of U.S. companies internationally.

OCO Global, a leading international consultancy firm with 11 offices globally supporting governments and private companies across the world to enable international trade and investment, will collaborate with SIDO to enhance their remit as the only U.S. national organization to focus on U.S. government trade agendas, serving all 50 States.

SIDO will receive dedicated staff support, alongside the firms' expertise and extensive global presence from OCO Global for the development and delivery of new international trade development programs.

Mark O'Connell, CEO, OCO Global commented "We are thrilled to initiate this first-ever partnership with SIDO. Our international trade development services in the U.S. have enjoyed solid growth in recent years and we believe this partnership will provide U.S. state trade programs with additional resources to serve their exporters. We look forward to helping the many successful state trade programs accomplish their critically important goals of increasing U.S. exports. The US leads the world on innovation across multiple sectors and in today's globally connected economy, business opportunities outside of the U.S. exist for virtually every American company."

Headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland, OCO Global has been working at the heart of international trade and investment for 20 years. Whether it's leading agencies such as the UK Department of International Trade, JETRO, Invest Hong Kong, or working with companies directly, OCO supports its clients in building and executing successful plans to attract international investment and grow export business.

OCO provides services from its 100 staff located in leading cities worldwide, including U.S. offices in New York and Los Angeles.

"OCO Global is a long-standing partner and they share our mission to help U.S. states increase exports and attract investment," said Andy Karellas, Executive Director of SIDO. "Now more than ever, American companies need the highest quality export development assistance in order to succeed in global markets, and this partnership between SIDO and OCO Global will provide more resources to help states achieve their mission and export goals."

SIDO is the only national organization focused on supporting governor's international trade agendas by serving and representing the 50 state trade agencies to the federal government. SIDO helps state international trade programs better serve American exporters by sharing innovative ideas, developing the skills of state trade professionals and facilitating multi-state collaboration.

OCO Global has engaged Paul H. Grossman, Jr. to implement the SIDO- OCO partnership. Paul most recently served as Vice President of International Trade for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership where he developed one of the nation's premiere trade programs. His experience spans 30 years of international trade and investment development at state and local levels in three states. "I am excited to join OCO Global for the delivery of this SIDO partnership," said Paul Grossman. "Much can be accomplished for American exporters by delivering top-notch programs via U.S. state trade programs."

Notes to Editors

OCO Global

OCO Global is a leading specialist provider of Trade and Investment services including Market Entry Support, business intelligence for Trade and Investment, trade mission support, business development, advisory, trends analysis and software solutions. Headquartered in Northern Ireland, OCO has offices in leading markets globally including UK, Germany, France, Japan, UAE and the U.S. OCO's clients include leading national, state and regional economic development organizations as well as private companies seeking to enter new markets or grow their domestic base.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005046/en/

Contacts:

Andy Karellas

Executive Director

SIDO

akarellas@csg.org

Gareth Hagan

Deputy CEO and Director, North America

OCO Global

gareth.hagan@ocoglobal.com