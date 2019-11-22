GRN Holding Corporation Adds Aaron Freeman, to Its Strategic Advisory Board

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / GRN Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK:GRNF, the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has added Aaron Freeman as its newest member of the Strategic Advisory Board.

Mr. Freeman brings over 10 years of experience in international business, real estate and project management to the Advisory Board, working as a liaison to US Embassy Diplomats in the construction management of new US Embassies overseas. He's currently a top-producing real estate agent at Sotheby's Int'l Realty in the Seattle-Bellevue area and is ranked in the top 10 of his firm and the top 1% of 30,000 agents in Washington state.

"Aaron's extensive experience in international program management and real estate serves to strengthen our international merger and acquisition strategies," commented Justin Costello, CEO of the Company. "We are thrilled to have him join the Strategic Advisory Board."

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Freeman said: "I'm proud to join GRN Holding Corp's Advisory Board, which is full of terrific capable people that could overcome any challenge. Justin Costello's unmatched innovative leadership is structuring an exciting strategy for roll-up mergers that includes financial services and products within the cannabis and hemp industries. I look forward to contributing to GRN Holding Corporation's growth and success."

About GRN Hold Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:GRNF) is a Nevada-registered publicly traded company.

