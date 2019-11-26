Trustifi Corp: Trustifi Partners with GoldSky Security - Leading Email Security Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Trustifi, a leader in email security, announces its most recent partnership with GoldSky Security, full-service cyber security solutions firm catering exclusively to small-mid-size businesses. Trustifi's email security platform stacks perfectly with GoldSky's expertise and offerings to a diverse portfolio of security services. Their client's can now experience the most comprehensive and easiest to use email security to protect inbound and outbound email threats all with a single vendor.

GoldSky can now integrate Trustifi's patented email security cloud-based platform that protects clients from inbound email threats such as:

Phishing

Malicious links and files

Viruses

Spoofing

Advanced persistent threats

Zero-day attacks

Malware, ransomware, and spam

Evolving threats growing in number and sophistication

Trustifi also protects users when sending sensitive information by means of:

256-Bit AES email encryption

Two-factor authentication (on recipient)

Sensitive content detection and alerts

Encrypted secure-reply

Data-loss prevention

All from a single pane, users can easily and visually see the presence of threats incoming to their inbox and the service will sandbox and destroy all threats outside of their network. Among Trustifi's top solutions are advanced threat protection, data loss prevention, and email encryption. It is the first federally-accepted method of sending legal documents online. Goldsky's partnership with Trustifi, provides any client dealing with sensitive data with absolute confidentiality, security, and legal compliance.

"We are excited to be partnered with Trustifi in providing our clients with a one-click, military grade, email encryption solution, said Ron Frechette, Goldsky Security's CEO. This dramatically reduces their risk of data leakage while in transit and at rest. We use it here at GoldSky."

"'Small and medium sized businesses in addition to enterprise corporations are all at high risk of email fraud and crime, especially this time of year, said Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi. "We are glad that we can partner with GoldSky so they can provide an additional layer of security to organizations that are in need of protection."

Trustifi's solution was honored this year by Tech Tribune, recognizing Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption products, naming Trustifi "Best Tech Start Up in Nevada.'

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cyber security firm featuring solutions delivered on software as a service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest to use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in their email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping client's data, reputation, and brand safe from all threats related to email.

With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. The Trustifi solution was created by Israeli military intelligence engineers and programmers as a hassle-free method to send and receive electronic communications with absolute confidentiality, protection, security, and legal compliance. Trustifi adheres to GDPR, HIPPA, PII, and CCPA regulations.

About Goldsky Security

GoldSky Security is a full-service cyber security solutions firm catering exclusively to small-mid-size businesses. Our services are custom designed for the smaller business needs while still providing the protection options of large businesses and governments. Our objective for all of the companies we partner with is to identify IT security vulnerabilities and provide the professional resources necessary to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks, malware threats, and data theft.

GoldSky provides a diverse portfolio of services including; IT Security, Cloud Security, Security Risk Assessments, Incident Response Advisory, IT Audit and Compliance Support, Mobile Security, Chief Information Security Officers as a service (CSOaaS), Vulnerability Assessment services, and much more.

