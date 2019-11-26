Web Presence: Natural Cycles review showcases popular blogger's experience with the birth control app

Popular blogger Carina Otero shares a personal insight into using Natural Cycles in an in-depth review of the birth control and pregnancy planning app

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / A popular blogger, Carina Otero is the name behind the successful website and self-styled community for female travelers finding their way, She is Not Lost. Having switched from hormonal birth control to the non-invasive and hormone-free Natural Cycles app some time ago, Carina shares a personal insight into her experience so far with the first and only FDA cleared and CE-marked birth control application created by Elina Berglund and Raoul Scherwitzl.

"I first decided to try Natural Cycles when I was looking for non-hormonal birth control options," reveals Otero in an excerpt from an article posted to CycleMatters, Natural Cycles' online sex education and female health hub. Aware that there's a knowledge gap when it comes to women's health-something which Natural Cycles wishes to change-the company's CycleMatters hub promises articles on planning or preventing pregnancy, menstruation, and more.

"Prior to switching to Natural Cycles, I'd used the ring for over ten years and thought I was happy with it until my doctor told me to immediately stop using it because I mentioned I was having migraines," Otero continues.

Otero was then given a progestin-only mini-pill which came, she says, with its own slew of unwanted side effects. "When I stopped taking hormonal birth control for good and started Natural Cycles, I noticed that not only did my migraines stop, but I was also just feeling so much better overall," reveals the blogger and She is Not Lost author.

Otero rates Natural Cycles not only as an effective form of non-hormonal birth control, but also as a way of better understanding her body. "The Natural Cycles app knows me better than I know myself!" suggests the blogger. "My cycle is pretty regular, but it can get thrown off a bit if I'm traveling, moving, or experiencing anything else particularly stressful," she explains. "Despite this," Otero goes on, "the Natural Cycles app's algorithm has been able to notice any irregularities in my temperature curves, and the predictions of my ovulation dates and cycle lengths have been spot on."

Since switching to Natural Cycles, Otero says she's been reminded of what it's like to experience her own body after years on synthetic hormones. "It feels empowering to have periods and even to experience things like cramps and water retention," she reveals. "In the year since switching to Natural Cycles, my attitude has also changed," adds Otero, "and I'm feeling much more motivated, inspired, and in a better mood in general."

Asked if she has any final thoughts on her Natural Cycles journey so far, it doesn't take Otero long to respond. "All I can say," she adds, wrapping up, "is that I wish I'd switched sooner!"

Natural Cycles was founded by Elina Berglund and Raoul Scherwitzl, a couple who, at the time, were seeking an effective method of birth control which was non-invasive and hormone-free. Today, Natural Cycles is responsible for the first and only birth control application available for download in the United States and Europe, making the Natural Cycles app a groundbreaking piece of technology in the burgeoning digital contraceptive landscape.

For more from Natural Cycles on planning or preventing pregnancy, menstruation, and a broad range of other topics surrounding women's health, check out CycleMatters at https://www.naturalcycles.com/cyclematters/. Alternatively, to learn more about Natural Cycles, or to download the Natural Cycles app, head to https://www.naturalcycles.com/.

