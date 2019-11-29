Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2019

WKN: 764940 ISIN: IT0003188064 
Frankfurt
29.11.19
17:20 Uhr
13,470 Euro
-0,040
-0,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Banca IFIS expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 - 130 million


Banca IFIS expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 - 130 million

Mestre (Venice), 29 November 2019 - Banca IFIS announces that its expected net profit for 2019 will be in the range of euro 110 - 130 million, mainly due to a longer than expected timeframe for the achievement of certain synergies and the inclusion in its 2020 results of the capital gain stemming from disposal of the real estate in Milan on Corso Venezia.

Attachment

  • 20191129_Banca IFIS nel 2019 attesi utili tra 110 e 130 milioni di euro_ITA_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7d2076dd-be23-48c0-b641-a98318dddf1b)
