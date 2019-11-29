BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Banca IFIS expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 - 130 million





Banca IFIS expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 - 130 million

Mestre (Venice), 29 November 2019 - Banca IFIS announces that its expected net profit for 2019 will be in the range of euro 110 - 130 million, mainly due to a longer than expected timeframe for the achievement of certain synergies and the inclusion in its 2020 results of the capital gain stemming from disposal of the real estate in Milan on Corso Venezia.

