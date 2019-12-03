New collaboration to facilitate AI-enabled metadata and insights about events, people, places and emotions to create a complete picture of a point in time

Princeton, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - NotForgotten Digital Library LLC, creators of the first digital time capsule powered by blockchain, today announced their use of Veritone aiWARE and Digital Media Hub. Veritone's cognitive capabilities will add a new dimension to NotForgotten's current offerings by adding automated video transcription and metadata creation to make large volumes of video content easily searchable. Videos within NotForgotten archives can then be easily accessed through the custom-branded Digital Media Hub and users can discover insights about a set time and place in history.

"The new capabilities Veritone is adding to NotForgotten's archives are set to change the way future historians study our present," says Adrienne Liebenberg, co-founder at NotForgotten. "Veritone aiWARE will analyze the videos within the NotForgotten Digital Library and add AI-enabled insights about society and people within a set time and place. This will be the first time we - society at large - will have the framework in place to not only record and research history from a personal perspective, but to also see how these events made people feel."

As it stands, NotForgotten enables users to capture stories, significant life events, and journal about them through videos in their app interface. These stories are then securely stored in "digital time capsules" in two physical locations for up to 300 years, using a combination of blockchain technology, personal genealogy records, and WorldCat, a global library of library collections. Powered by aiWARE cognition, these time capsules will also be analyzed to create metadata on events, times, and places and made easily accessible and searchable via the white-label Digital Media Hub.

"Leveraging Veritone's leading artificial intelligence technology with NotForgotten's unique digital time capsules brings NotForgotten one step closer to creating a more complete profile about humans in a time and place in history," says Drew Hilles, SVP Media and Entertainment of Veritone. "With the data NotForgotten has, AI can enable users to discover what made them happy, how they interpreted major events, and how times and society have changed. The use of our technology is a major milestone for NotForgotten toward realizing that goal."

NotForgotten intends to facilitate machine learning through its highly consistent video capturing format, where users create videos following a set series of questions before uploading them to their personal digital time capsules. These questions range from the philosophical, i.e., "What is your secret to happiness?" to the more in-depth, i.e., "What are the biggest lessons life has taught you?"

From there, NotForgotten aims to enable users to seek certain markers or themes, for example: "Young people in North America rejoicing in 2021," before drawing conclusions about the experiences or events happening around the set location or in the time period that could have elicited these emotional responses. Then, common threads of each story will be analyzed and deliver insights about the time and place in history, giving historians and researchers not only raw data, but videos of first-hand accounts to back them up.

"Imagine: It's 2119 and historians are researching how life was lived in 2019. Instead of referring to limited histories, like textbooks or newspaper archives, historians will be able to see a window into the past and build an accurate, realistic picture of our times," says Liebenberg. "Using NotForgotten enables everyday people to be a part of history and tell their own unique story."

About NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC

NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC, also known as NotForgotten, preserves personal stories for up to 300 years by integrating high-tech media production with the fields of genealogy, archiving, libraries, trust funds, and blockchains. Established by Lynn Paul Waterman and Adrienne Liebenberg in Princeton, New Jersey, in 2019, NotForgotten enables users across the USA, the U.K. and Australia to create their own digital video time capsule through their app of the same name. Please visit www.not-forgotten.com for more information.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with over 300 employees, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

