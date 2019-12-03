The APRIL group announces the sale of APRIL International Voyage

The APRIL group announces that it has today sold APRIL International Voyage, its French subsidiary specialised in travel insurance, to its current managers, Matthieu Drouet, Chief Executive Officer, and Jean-Philippe Lardennois, Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

This decision is in line with the refocusing and development strategy initiated by the group around brokerage activities in five key markets (individual health and personal protection, professionals and VSEs, loan insurance, international health and property and casualty niches), as announced on 18 March 2019.

Matthieu Drouet, Chief Executive Officer, and Jean-Philippe Lardennois, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of APRIL International Voyage have positioned themselves to take over the company together. After carefully studying several options for potential buyers, the APRIL group selected their project and the two parties today signed the final sale agreement. As part of this agreement, APRIL International Voyage will change name and become ASSUREVER.

"In line with our strategy of refocusing and redeploying on our core businesses, we will focus our efforts on the international health market, through our dedicated business line, APRIL International Care, and continue to support individuals and companies in their international mobility projects" explains Eric Maumy, Chief Executive Officer of the APRIL group.

About the APRIL Group

Founded in 1988, APRIL is an international insurance services group operating in 28 countries, whose primary goal is to offer its clients a simpler and more accessible insurance experience. Its 3,900 staff members design, distribute and manage specialised insurance solutions (Health & Personal Protection, Property & Casualty, Mobility and Legal Protection) and assistance services for its partners and customers, including private individuals, professionals and businesses. Listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B), the group posted sales of €997.2m in 2018.

