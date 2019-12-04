Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the 57bn Biomarkers Market

- Global Biomarkers Market Forecast to 2029

- Consumables, Services, Software, Biomarker Discovery, Biomarker Diagnostics, Biomarker Services, Safety Biomarkers, Efficacy Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers, Genomics, Proteomics, Bioinformatics, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, CNS Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biomarkers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the largest sector of the market was biomarker discovery, which encompasses revenues for instruments and reagents, as well as the other costs associated with in-house biomarker research and development. This sector accounted for 48% of the global biomarkers market.

Report Scope

• Global Biomarkers Market forecasts to 2029

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Product:

• Consumables

• Services

• Software

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Sector:

• Biomarker Services

• Biomarker Diagnostics

• Biomarker Discovery

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Type:

• Safety Biomarkers

• Efficacy Biomarkers

• Validation Biomarkers

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Discipline:

• Genomics

• Proteomics

• Bioinformatics

• Other

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global biomarkers market by Therapeutic Indication:

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• CNS

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Other

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC

• Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the biomarkers market. It includes a SWOT and STEP Analysis.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the biomarkers industry. These companies are biomarker service providers, biomarker technology providers and biomarker diagnostic developers:

• AB SCIEX

• Agilent

• Axela Inc

• Caprion Proteomics

• Charles River Laboratories

• Critical Diagnostics

• Epigenomics

• Genomic Health

• ICON plc

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• MDxHealth (formerly OncoMethylome)

• Myriad Genetics

• Oxford Gene Technology (OGT)

• Pacific Biomarkers

• Parexel

• Proteome Sciences

• QIAGEN

• Quest Diagnostics

• Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Worldwide Clinical Trials (WWC)

• WuXi PharmaTec

• Our study also discusses activities of the big pharmaceutical companies that are investing in biomarkers development through, for example, collaborations with CROs:

• Pfizer

• Novartis

• Roche Diagnostics

• Ventana Medical Systems

• Merck & Co.

• Sanofi

• GSK

• Abbott Laboratories

• AstraZeneca

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the biomarkers market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the biomarker market dynamics?

• Which trends and developments will prevail?

• How will the market shares of the regional markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Companies covered in the report include:

454 Life Sciences

AB SCIEX

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Molecular

Abcodia

ABT Molecular Imaging

ACS Biomarker

Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)

Advion Bioanalytical Labs (part of Quintiles)

Affymetrix

Agendia

Agilent

Alacris Theranostics

Alere

Amarantus BioSciences

Amgen

Applied Biosystems (part of Life Technologies)

Aptiv Solutions

Arctic Partners

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

Ariana Pharma

Arizona State University

Arrayit

ARUP Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Athena Diagnostics (a subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics)

Atherotech Diagnostics Lab

Aushon Biosystems

Axela Inc

Bayer

Belfer Institute for Applied Cancer Science [US]

Berkeley HeartLab (a subsidiary of Quest Diagnostics)

BG Medicine

BGI (formerly Beijing Genomics Institute)

Biofortis

Biosoft

BRAHMS (part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cancer Research Technology

Caprion Proteomics

CBC (Comprehensive Biomarker Centre GmbH)

Celera (part of Quest Diagnostics)

Celgene

Cell Signaling Technology

Celldex Therapeutics

Cephalon (part of Teva)

Charles River Laboratories

Chronix Biomedical

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Ciphergen Biosystems

Clarient Diagnostic Services

Cleveland HeartLab

Clinigene International

Comprehensive Biomarker Center (formerly Febit)

Covance

Crelux

Critical Diagnostics

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) [US]

CTI Biotech

Daiichi Sankyo

Dako (now part of Agilent)

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute [US]

Danaher

DaVita Labs

DiaGenic

Durin Technologies

DxS (now part of QIAGEN)

EKO Diagnostic

Eli Lilly and Co.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics

Epistem

EQT

Evotec

Exact Sciences

Exiqon

Exonhit

Ezose Sciences (part of Shionogi)

FEI Company

Foundation Medicine

Fujirebio Diagnostics

GE Healthcare

Genetic Technologies

Geneva Bioinformatics (GeneBio)

Genomic Health

GenWay Biotech

Great Point Partners

GSK

HD Biosciences

Health Diagnostic Laboratory

HealthLinx

Helicos BioSciences

Hewlett-Packard

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

ICON Plc

Illumina

ImmunId

Insight Genetics

Institute of Pathology Heidelberg (IPH)

Integrated Diagnostics

Ipsen

Ipsogen (a subsidiary of QIAGEN)

Isogen Life Science

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

KU Leuven (University of Leuven)

LabCorp

Life Technologies

LightArray Biotech

M2Gen

Mayo Clinic [US]

Mayo Collaborative Services

MDxHealth

Medical Research Council [UK]

MediMedia Pharma Solutions

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center [US]

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

Metabolon

Michael J Fox Foundation

Myriad Genetics

Myriad RBM (formerly Rules-Based Medicine, part of Myriad Genetics)

National Academy of Sciences (NAS) [US]

Nephromics

Novartis

Novartis Molecular Diagnostics (part of Novartis)

NovioGendix

Oncoimmune

Oncomedics

OpGen

OPKO Health

Orion Genomics

Oxford Cancer Biomarkers

Oxford Gene Technology

Pacific Biomarkers

Pacific Biosciences

Panomics (now part of Affymetrix)

Parexel

Patheon

Pathwork Diagnostics

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Pfizer

Pierre Fabre

PLUS Diagnostics

PMDA

Power3 Medical Products

PPD

Predictive Biosciences

Prometheus Laboratories

ProtagenAG

Proteome Sciences

QIAGEN

QLIDA Diagnostics

Quanterix

Quanticel Pharmaceuticals

Quest Diagnostics

Quintiles

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc

Randox Laboratories

Roche

SABiosciences (now part of QIAGEN)

Sandor Proteomic

Sanger Institute

Sanofi

Santaris Pharma

Servier

Shionogi

Siemens

Siemens Healthcare

Singulex Inc

Sividion Diagnostics

SMA Foundation [US]

Stemina Biomarker Discovery

Sysmex

Technology Strategy Board (TSB) [UK]

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Thallion Pharmaceuticals

The Biomarkers Consortium

Thermo Fisher Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Transgene

Trans-Hit Biomarkers

Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development

Ventana Medical Systems

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

WaferGen

Warnex

Worldwide Clinical Trials

WuXi AppTec

Wuxi Pharmatech

Xcovery



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

American College of Cardiology Foundation (ACCF)

American Heart Association (AHA)

Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) [US]

British Heart Foundation [UK]

Broad Institute [US]

Cancer Research UK

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) [US]

Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) [Australia]

EMA (European Medicines Agency)

ETH Zurich

European Commission

European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

European Stroke Research Network for Hypothermia (Euro-HYP)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) [US]

Hirosaki University

Human Proteome Organisation (HUPO)

International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC)

Les entreprises du médicament (LEEM) [France]

Malmö University

Massachusetts General Hospital

Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics [Germany]

National Academy of Sciences

National Cancer Institute (NCI) [US]

National Health Service (NHS) [UK]

National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) [US]

National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) [UK]

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) [US]

National Institute on Aging (NIA) [US]

National Jewish Health [US]

Newcastle University [UK]

NIH (National Institute of Health)

Oslo University Hospital

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) [Japan]

Predictive Safety Testing Consortium (PSTC) [US]

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Stanford University

State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) [China]

Technion-Israel Institute of Technology

University of Alabama

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)

University of Oslo

University of Turku

University of Washington

Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute [UK]

World Health Organization (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

