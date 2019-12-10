Frost & Sullivan honours Singtel with five awards, including Asia Pacific Secure IoT Service Provider of the Year

Singtel's mobile wallet Dash also awarded Asia Pacific Mobile Wallet Provider of the Year

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognised Singtel with five awards at this year's Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards. Singtel was named Asia Pacific Secure IoT Service Provider of the Year, Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year, and Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year. It also won the Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. Meanwhile, Singtel also picked up the Asia Pacific Mobile Wallet Provider of the Year title for its mobile wallet, Dash.

The awards are in addition to the two which Frost & Sullivan conferred on Singtel in September, when the company won the Asia Pacific Telecom Group of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year and the inaugural Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year award.

Excellence in enterprise solutions

"It's an honour to be recognised on all fronts by Frost & Sullivan," said Mr Lim Seng Kong, MD, Singtel Enterprise Business, Group Enterprise at Singtel. "The awards underscore our capabilities to provide a complete suite of next-generation solutions, including cloud, IoT and cyber security, delivered over our extensive network infrastructure. In an era of intelligent connectivity, the combination of advanced solutions and a robust network enables our customers to enjoy low latency, predictable data delivery and optimal network performance with data analytics. Our goal at Singtel is to arm our customers with innovative solutions to further their digital strategies, enabling them to make timely, data-driven decisions."

In recognition of Singtel as Asia Pacific Secure IoT Service Provider of the Year, Frost & Sullivan lauded Singtel for its unique services catering to the growing IoT sector, given the increasing proliferation of IoT systems across various industries and the necessity for enterprises to securely communicate with distributed IoT devices.

"Singtel has moved beyond standard IoT connectivity to provide secure IoT communications services. The company's innovative service works like a "firewall on a SIM" and only enables connectivity to specific authorised devices and prevents unauthorised IoT communications. Launched in 2018, the service is recording significant success in the market, making it a deserving recipient of this award," noted Kenny Yeo, Associate Director, Cybersecurity, Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan.

In the area of Managed Security Services, Trustwave, the global security arm of Singtel offers a broad range of cybersecurity services and solutions, and leverages the pooled security capabilities and resources of Singtel and its subsidiaries.

"Trustwave outperformed competitors in the year of assessment by Frost & Sullivan, consolidating its position as the managed security service provider market leader in Southeast Asia, with strong year-on-year growth across the region in 2018 owing to its vast coverage and enhanced services to meet the unique needs of clients," Yeo added.

At the same time, Singtel has demonstrated strong managed cloud capabilities enabled by its proprietary 'Liquid Sky' managed cloud platform, which contributed to its recognition for the Frost & Sullivan Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. The combination of a targeted product strategy, broad managed services portfolio, and a platform-centric approach has enabled Singtel to gain a competitive advantage and strong differentiation in the cloud infrastructure services space.

"Singtel is strengthening its value proposition to address the changing cloud deployment needs of enterprises in Singapore, by augmenting its comprehensive public, private, and hybrid cloud services portfolio with the Singtel Liquid platform. Focused on innovation, Singtel's unique platform enhances customer value by providing an easy and unified approach to connecting hybrid environments," noted Nishchal Khorana, Director, ICT, Frost & Sullivan.

Leadership in mobile payments

On the accolade for Singtel's Dash, which was singled out for its product innovation, Mr. Gilbert Chuah, Head of Mobile Financial Services, Singtel International Group, said, "We're extremely pleased to receive this Asia Pacific Mobile Wallet Provider of the Year award. Singtel has focused on enhancing Dash's value proposition as a mobile wallet for consumers' everyday financial and lifestyle needs, from contactless payments for public transport to seamless digital payments at hawker centres and remittance services to regional countries. With our VIA mobile payment alliance, Dash users can also conveniently pay with the app overseas. We will continue to raise the bar and expand the services offered on Dash through collaborations with strategic partners and our regional associates."

"Singtel's Dash has proven to be an all-in-one mobile wallet providing for the majority of customers' payment needs. It has introduced a new user interface, simplifying payment with greater security and convenience. It uniquely offers cross-border payments, enabling customers to enjoy the familiarity of using Dash while travelling to countries like Thailand and Japan. Strong alliances with major retailers and remittance services to foreigners have helped the app flourish by strengthening its payment capabilities," said Nidhi Jalali, Research Analyst, Best Practices.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Singtel

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber-security capabilities. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches more than 700 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities.

For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SingtelNews.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? For more information, please go to www.frost.com .

