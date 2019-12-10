The "Critical Infrastructure Protection Technologies Market Focus on Europe 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In upcoming years, the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market and industry are forecast to go through major technology shifts; it is expected to reach $106 billion in 2025.

New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, Big Data Data Analysis, AI based people identification, Smart Checkpoints, Advanced Cybersecurity, Bi-Modal Biometrics and Nano Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.

This market report is the most comprehensive review of the global CIP market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market- 2020-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 232 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.

The Critical Infrastructure Protection market growth is driven by the following factors:

Cybersecurity

Infrastructure expansion projects by China and India

Terror and crime threats

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Artificial Intelligence NPR Based Threat classification, Big Data Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated (EDS X-ray) Image Interpretation Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics.

President Trump's national security agenda

PRC President Xi's internal security policy

Why Buy the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Report?

Questions answered in this report include:

What is the CIP market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the CIP submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase CIP solutions and services?

What are the CIP customers looking for?

What are the CIP technology services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to CIP market penetration growth?

