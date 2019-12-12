Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Report 2020-2030
Forecasts by Industry (Energy and Power, Transportation Systems and Sensitive Infrastructures and Enterprises), Security Type (Cybersecurity, Surveillance, Physical Barriers, Personnel and Access Control) and Geography (Asia Pacific, Middle East, North America, Europe, Africa and ROW)
LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers in the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2019
Rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks targeting enterprises across various industry verticals
In today's business environment, there is increase in the usage of digital solutions, connected devices, and IT systems due to rapid advancements in technologies. The foundation of this digital infrastructure is based on the communication between various business critical applications and data across platforms, devices, and users. With data explosion and frequently increasing cyber threats, chances of data breaches at every level have amplified significantly. Government agencies and energy infrastructure industries are more susceptible to such outbreaks, as such organizations handle a country's critical infrastructure, putting confidential business data and personnel information at risk.
Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of best practices for CIP
The CIP systems and service providers, along with government agencies, play a vital role in safeguarding the cyberspace without diminishing the benefits that it provides to critical infrastructures. The private sector holds a major proportion of a country's critical infrastructure and its protection is their primary concern. Agencies from the government provide intelligence, identify threats, and conduct assessments on infrastructures and communities to help businesses and local governments to take decisions and enhance security before the occurrence of an event Terrorist activities across the globe, recent rise in cyber-attacks on Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and other industrial infrastructure, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on the severs of Dyn (the company that controls the internet's Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure) in 2016 that brought down major websites including Twitter, the Guardian, Netflix, Redcfrt, and CNN in the US and European region, and other such incidents have highlighted the necessity to defend a country's orifice' infrastructure. Approximately 90% Y-o-Y increase in targeted attacks has given rise to a large number of government regulations, which are to be strictly adhered to by all the organizations. The government regulations make it mandatory for organizations to adhere to government security standards, failing which they could be penalized.
Challenges in Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market
High Cost of Implementation
Cyber-attacks are on the rise due to the insufficient cyber security framework and lack of cyber governance. Despite the alarming frequency of data breaches and cybercrimes, there is still not enough money-or attention-being paid to information security and, specifically, cyber security in the workplace. Due to the complex networks and the need to develop sophisticated tools to counter the cyber-attacks, the vendors need to constantly upgrade their solutions and develop new technologies. The implementation of physical security technologies demand heavy centralized processing units, analytic, and tools for processing the data, thereby increasing the costs incurred to provide complete perimeter protection to these critical infrastructures.
Distributed facilities pose a challenge in the implementation of comprehensive security solutions
The power generation, transmission, and distribution and other key infrastructure are spread over various locations and are connected to each other by network through various modes of communications. The smart grids and utilities such as water utilities, and oil and gas pipelines are spread across a large area and are monitored from the base station. These stations connected by networks pose a challenge for the security companies to implement a comprehensive security solution encompassing all the information and physical security solutions onto a single platform. Hence, to address this challenge, there is a need for a single hub that controls all the multi-site security issues by detecting, assessing, and responding quickly to the security issues with uniformity.
Our new study reveals trends, market progress, and predicted revenues
Where is the CIP market heading? If you are involved in the critical infrastructure protection sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
Discover how to stay ahead
Our 247-page report provides 198 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the critical infrastructure protection sector and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecast sales at overall world market and regional level. You will see financial results, interviews, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing CIP market.
Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you will find revenue forecasts to 2030 for the following segments:
Our investigation discusses what stimulates and restrains business. You will understand the dynamics of the industry and assess its potential future sales, discovering the critical factors likely to achieve success.
There will be growth in established CIP markets and in developing countries alike. Our analyses show that India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2030. Geopolitical tensions and terrorist threats worldwide, coupled with development in cybersecurity and physical security technology will continue to influence the market.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
Global market for Critical Infrastructure Protection is estimated to be valued at $18.07 billion in 2020 and is projected to be at $55.0 billion by 2030, growing at the rate of CAGR 11.7% through 2020-2030. Increasing investment from emerging countries like India and increasing demand for cybersecuirty, surveillance and access control systems & technologies will increase sales to 2030.
Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
What issues will affect the CIP industry?
Our new report discusses the issues and events affecting the CIP market. You will find discussions, including qualitative analyses of:
• Cybersecurity threats
• Physical security threats, including terrorism and natural hazards
• Worldwide modernisation programmes of national infrastructure
• Persistent divide between regulated and unregulated markets
You will see discussions of technological, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.
How the CIP report helps you
In summary, our 247-page report provides you with the following knowledge:
Market Forecasts by:
• With national forecasts for:
• United States
• Canada
• Rest of North America
• Russia
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Turkey
• Rest of Europe
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Saudi Arabia
• Iraq
• Israel
• Rest of Middle East
• Nigeria
• Algeria
• Rest of Africa
• Brazil
• Central and South America
• Other Countries aka Rest of ROW
• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market
• See detailed tables of relevant contracts for critical infrastructure protection
You will find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. You will receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.
Companies covered in the report include:
21st Century Technology
3M
3SDL Ltd
Abdulla Fouad Group
Accenture
Accipiter Radar Technologies
ACE Management S.A
Active Intelligence
ADI Gardiner Ltd
ADT Fire & Security
Advanced Defence Systems Inc
Advanced New Technologies Ltd.
AeroExpress
Afidus
Agence Nationale de la Sécurité des Systèmes d'Information (ANSSI)
Agent Vi
Aimetis
Airbus
Airbus Americas
Airbus China
Airbus Defence & Space
Airbus Defence & Space - Communications, Intelligence and Security
Airbus Defence & Space Optronics GmbH
Airbus Group Innovations Research Centre
Airbus Group SE
Airbus Helicopters
Airbus Helicopters Deutschland
Airbus Helicopters España
Airbus Japan
Airbus Middle East
Airbus Military
Airbus Operations S.L.U
Airbus ProSky
Airbus Safran Launchers
Airbus SAS
Airbus UK
Al Faisaliah Group
Alcatel-Lucent
Alchemy API
AlertEnterprise LLC
Alestis Aerospace S.L
AlienVault LLC
Alker Fibre Optic Specialists
Allied Barton Security Services LLC
Al-Qaeda
Alstom
Altera
AMG Systems
Analex Corporation
Analysed Images Ltd
Andrews International
Anitrex International
API Technologies
Apogen Technologies Inc
Aramco
Arkoon
ASELSAN Middle East (AME)
ASL Safety & Security
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Americas' Security Affairs (ASD HD&ASA)
Astrium Services GmbH
Astronics Corp
Astrotech Corp
Astrotech Service Operations
Atkins
Atlas Elektronik UK Ltd
Atos S.A.
Australian Customs and Border Protection Service (ACBPS)
Aviaso AG
Aviation Communications & Surveillance Systems
AWS Electronics Group
Axis Communications AB
Axxonsoft
BAE Systems
BAE Systems (Operations) Limited
BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
BAE Systems Controls Inc
BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc
BAE Systems Information Solutions Inc
BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP
BAE Systems Land Systems South Africa (Pty) Limited
BAE Systems plc
BAE Systems Saudi Arabia
BAE Systems Surface Ships Limited
BAM Construction
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Baoji Oilfield Machinery
Barracuda Networks
BASIS Science Inc
Basra Gas Company
Bell Canada
Beth-El Industries
Bharat Electonics Ltd
Bharat Petroleum Corporation
Blackbird Technologies Inc
Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd
Blue Box Group Inc
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
Boeing Energy
Bombardier
Bombardier Transportation North America
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc
Bosch Security Systems
Brazilian Air Force
Brazilian Armed Forces
Brazilian Army
Brazilian Army - Department of Science and Technology
Brazilian Army Center for Cyber Defence
Brazilian Army- East Military Command
Brazilian Central Bank
Brazilian Civil Defense Forces
Brazilian Federal Police
Brazilian Institutional Security Cabinet of the Presidency
Brazilian Ministry of Communications
Brazilian Ministry of Defence
Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy
Brazilian Ministry of National Integration
Brazilian Ministry of Transport
Brazilian Secretaria de Estado de Administração Penitenciária (State Secretariat for Prison Administration -SEAP)
Brazilian Security Agencies
Brazil's Special Secretariat for the Security of Major Events (SESGE)
British Airways
Broadcast Sports Inc
Bruker Detection
Bundestag (German Parliament)
Bundeswehr (German Army)
Burton Safes Ltd
Byres Security Inc
CA Technologies
CACI International Inc
Cairn
Canon (UK) Ltd
Cantronic
Cardiff Bus
Cargohaus
CEIA SPA
Certicom Corporation
CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team - India)
Cheltek Ltd
Chemring Group Plc
Chess Dynamics Ltd
China Information Technology Grid
Chinese Army (PLA)
Chinese General Office of the Central Committee
Chinese General Office of the State Council
Chinese Ministry for Public Security
Chinese Ministry of Environment
Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
Chinese National Land CBRN Emergency Rescue Team
Chinese National Nuclear Emergency Coordination Committee
Chinese State Council Research Office
Chubb Systems
Cimpa SAS
Cisco Systems Inc
ClearLeap
ClearView Communications Ltd
Cleversafe Inc
Cloudshield
Cobham Plc
Cohort plc
COM DEV International
Combitech
Compagnie IBM France, S.A.S.
Compose Inc
Comptek Research Inc
Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
CoreTrace Corporation
Countermeasures Systems Ltd
CYBERBIT Ltd
CyberX
Cylance
Cyveillance, Inc
Daesh
Dai Nippon Printing
Dassault Aviation
Denel Limited
Denim Group
Department of Defense Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process (DIACAP)
Deposition Sciences Inc
Deutsche Bahn Netz AG
Digital Barriers
Digital Bond Inc
Direction des Constructions Navales Services (DCNS)
DJI Innovations
DRS Technologies
D-tect Systems
DVTEL Inc
EADS Foundation
EADS North America, Inc
Eclipse Electronic Systems
Ecuador Electric Company
ELAC Nautik Unterstützungskaße GmbH
Elbit Systems Ltd
Electronic Data Systems
Elettronica SpA
Elop Ltd
Elster Division of Melrose Industries plc
Energy Sector Security Consortium Inc
EnerNex Corporation
Engen Petroleum Lt
Environics OY
ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik GmbH
E-Sicherheitsbeteiligungen GmbH.
Essar Energy
Essar Oil (UK) Ltd
E-Systems Technologies Holding, Inc
EtherWAN Systems
Eurofighter GmbH
European Union Commission
Eurotunnel
Everfocus
EXAVISION SAS
Explorys
Extech Instruments Corporation
Faiveley Transport
Federal Government of Canada
Federal Mogul Corporation
Fibre SenSys Inc
Fidelis Security Systems
Field Forensics Inc
Finmeccanica Group
Firelight Infrastructure Partners
Flex-Tek
Flight Options LLC
FLIR Advanced Imaging Systems Inc
FLIR Government Systems Inc
FLIR Systems Aviation LLC
FLIR Systems CV
FLIR Systems Inc
FLIR Systems Ltd
FLIR Systems Middle East FZE
FNSS Savuma Sistemleri AS
ForcePoint
ForceX
Foreground Security
Foster-MillerInc
Freedom Lock and Security
French Armed Forces
French government's interministerial network (Réseau Interministériel de l'État - RIE)
French Ministry of Defence
French Ministry of Defence
French National Agency for Research (ANR)
French National Rail Corporation
French Prime Minister's Office
French Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence & Armed Forces.
Friction Materials
FrotaPoa Consortium
FSI Holdings Inc
Fujitsu
FURNAS Central Electric SA
Future Fibre Technologies Inc
G4S PLC
G4S Regulated Security Solutions (RSS)
Galliford Try
Gazprom
General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation
General Dynamics Mission Systems
General Electric (GE)
Genetec
German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA)
German Federal Government
German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy
German Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI)
German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)
German Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK)
German Ministry for Education and Research
German National Cyber Defence Centre
German National Cyber Security Council
German National Transportation Agency (VCV)
Globalfoundries Inc
Go-Ahead
Government of Brazil
Government of China
Government of France
Government of Germany
Government of India
Government of Israel
Government of Japan
Government of Russia
Government of Saudi Arabia
Government of the United Kingdom
Government of the United States
Gratte Brothers Security Management
Gravitant
Group-IB
Gulf Automation Services and Oilfield Supplies (GASOS)
Hamas
Hand Held Products Inc
Harris Corporation
Havelsan
Havok
HBGary Inc
Head Italia
Helibras
Helicentre Aviation
Hellenic Pavilion
Herzog Technologies
Hewlett Packard Company (HP)
Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure
Hezbollah
HID Global
Highways England
Hikvision Canada
Hikvision Digital Technologies Co. Ltd
Hikvision Europe
Hikvision France
Hikvision Hong Kong
Hikvision India
Hikvision Italy
Hikvision Korea
Hikvision Latin America
Hikvision Middle East
Hikvision Oceania
Hikvision Poland
Hikvision Russia
Hikvision Singapore
Hikvision Spain S.L.
Hikvision UK
Hikvision USA
Honeywell
Honeywell ASCa Inc
Honeywell Building Solutions
Honeywell Co. Ltd
Honeywell Control Systems Ltd
Honeywell Electronic Materials Inc
Honeywell Europe NV
Honeywell Holdings Pty Ltd
Honeywell International Inc
Honeywell International Sarl
Honeywell Safety Products Europe SAS
Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc
Honeywell Technology Solutions Lab Pvt Ltd
Honeywell UK Ltd
HTDS
Huawei
huperLab
Hypertronics Corporation
IBM (China) Co., Ltd.
IBM Australia Limited
IBM Brasil-Industria, Maquinas e Servicos Limitada
IBM Deutschland GmbH
IBM East Europe/Asia Ltd.
IBM Foreign Sales Corporation
IBM India Private Limited
IBM International Group Capital LLC
IBM Israel Limited
IBM Japan, Ltd.
IBM Korea, Inc.
IBM Middle East FZ-LLC
IBM Security
IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
IBM United Kingdom Limited
ICICI Bank
IcX Technologies
Iguana Security
IHI Corp
Indian Defence Research and Development Organization
Indian Ministry of External Affairs
Indian Ministry of Home Affairs
Indian National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCCIPC)
Indian National Informatics Centre
Indian National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO)
Indian Prime Minister's Office
Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering
Indian the Border Police
IndigoVision Group plc
Indonesian Ministry of Transportation
Indra ATM S.L.
Indra Systems
Industrial Defender Inc
Infinion Technologies AG
Infinova
Inflatable Wall Company
InfoWatch
Infrax Systems Inc
Innominate Security Technologies AG
Intel America, Inc
Intel Asia holding Limited
Intel Capital Corporation
Intel China Ltd.
Intel Corporation
Intel Corporation
Intel Corporation (UK) Ltd.
Intel Electronics Ltd.
Intel Europe, Inc.
Intel International
Intel Kabushiki Kaisha
Intel Mobile Communications GmbH
Intel Security Group
Intel Semi Conductors, Ltd.
Interconnect Devices, Inc
Intergraph
International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
International Business Machines West Africa Limited
International Road Dynamics
INTRACOM Defense Electronics - IDE
IOActive Inc
IRDI S.A
iRobot Corporation
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI)
Israel Ports Development & Assets Company Ltd.
Israeli Defence Forces
Israeli Electricity Authority
Israeli Ministry of Defense
Israeli National Cyber Bureau
Israeli National Cyber Defence Authority (NCDA)
Israeli Prime Minister's Office
ItalSicurezza Srl
Itron Inc
J & S Franklin
Japanese Information Security Policy Council
Japanese Ministry of Defence
Japanese Self-Defence Forces (JSDF)
Japanese Trade and Industry
JC Production Solutions, Inc
JetBlue
John Crane Inc
John Crane Italia SpA
John Crane Middle East FZE
John Crane UK Limited
Juniper Networks
Kaspersky Lab
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kenyan Airport Authority
Klein Associates, Inc
Kocaeli Metropolitan Municipality
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
Kuwait Ministry of Commerce
KVS Bus
L&T Technology Services
L-3 Advanced Programs, Inc
L-3 Applied Technologies, Inc
L-3 Communications Australia Pty Ltd
L-3 Communications Avionics Systems, Inc
L-3 Communications ELAC Nautik GmbH
L-3 Communications Electron Technologies, Inc
L-3 Communications Electronic Systems Inc
L-3 Communications EO/IR, Inc
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
L-3 Communications Hong Kong Limited
L-3 Communications India Private Limited
L-3 Communications Korea Corporation
L-3 Communications Ltd.
L-3 Integrated Sensor Systems
L-3 Narda
L-3 Saudi Arabia LLC
L-3 Security & Detection Systems
L-3 TRL Technology
Larsen & Toubro
Leidos Australia Pty Ltd
Leidos Biomedical Research Inc
Leidos Canada
Leidos Constructors LLC
Leidos Engineering LCC
Leidos Health
Leidos Holdings Inc
LiveTV
Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Aerospace Systems Integration Corporation
Lockheed Martin Australia Pty Limited
Lockheed Martin Canada Inc
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Lockheed Martin Desktop Solutions Inc
Lockheed Martin Global Inc
Lockheed Martin Information Systems & Global Solutions
Lockheed Martin Integrated Systems Inc
Lockheed Martin Integrated Technology LLC
Lockheed Martin Investments Inc
Lockheed Martin Logistics Management Inc
Lockheed Martin Operations Support Inc
Lockheed Martin Services Inc
Lockheed Martin Space Alliance Company
Lockheed Martin TAS International Services Inc
Lockheed Martin UK Limited
Logica
LookingGlass Cyber Solutions inc
LUKOIL Mid-East Ltd
Lunarline Inc.
MagalS3
Marine Systems International (MSI)
Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group
MASS
MBDA
McAfee Inc
Merge Healthcare Incorporated
Meridian Rapid Defense Group
Merlin International
Meteorix LLC
Metron Aviation
Microsoft
Milestone Systems
Minuteman
MITEQ, Inc
MITIE
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mocana Corporation
Monotrilho Manaus Consortium
MRI Global
Naksan Holding
NATO
NBC Sys
ND Satcom GmbH
N-Dimension Solutions
NELCO
Netsaq
New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)
New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
Nexight Group
NICE Systems Ltd
Nishat Power Limited
NitroSecurity Inc
Norcross Safety Products
Northern Rail Ltd
Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems International Company
Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems International Company (UK)
Northrop Grumman Electronics Systems Integration International Inc
Northrop Grumman Field Support Services Inc
Northrop Grumman Litef GmbH
Northrop Grumman Overseas Service Corporation
Northrop Grumman Technical Services
Northrop International Aircraft Inc
Novar ED&S Ltd
OCTUPUS
Omega Seguridad
Omni SA
OptaSense, a QinetiQ Company
Optex
Optilan
Optix Co
Organisations Mentioned
Panasonic Corp
Parliament of Ghana
PasswordBox
Patria Oyj
Paxton
PBF Energy
Penghu County Public Transportation Office
Perceptics Corporation
Perimeter Internetworking Corp
Petards
Petrobras
Petroleum Development Oman
Petronas Carigali
Phytel
Ploughshare Innovations Ltd
Plustek
Polaris Consulting Ltd
Poltavsky GOK
Positive Technologies
Power Distribution, Inc
Prosegur Compania de Seguridad Regd S.A.
Public Safety Canada
PureTech Systems
Qantas Defence Services Pty Limited
QGroup
QinetiQ
QinetiQ Group Holdings Limited
QinetiQ Group plc
QinetiQ Holdings Limited
QinetiQ Limited
QinetiQ North America Inc
QinetiQ North America Services and Solutions Group
QinetiQ Overseas Holdings Limited
QinetiQ US Holdings Inc
Quadrant Security Group
Quantum Industries S.à.r.l.
R2P
RACOM
Rapiscan Systems
Raytheon Aircraft Systems International L.P.
Raytheon Australia International PTY Limited
Raytheon Blackbird Technologies
Raytheon Brasil Sistemas De Integracao Ltda
Raytheon Canada Ltd.
Raytheon Company
Raytheon Foreground Security
Raytheon International Korea, Inc
Raytheon Marine G.m.b.H.
Raytheon Philippines, Inc
Raytheon Saudi Arabia Limited
Raytheon Systems Israel Company
Raytheon Systems Limited (RSL)
Reading Buses
Reading University
Recon Instruments
Reliance High-Tech Ltd
Remotec Inc
Rennes Métropole
Reveal Imaging Technologies Inc
Revere Security Corporation
Rio Grande Energia
Rockwell Collins Inc
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH und Co. KG
Rosnesft
Rotem
Russian State Nuclear Cooperation
Saab AB
Safran SA
Sagem
Sahajanand Medical Technologies
SAM Electronics GmbH
SAM Electronics Nederland B.V.
Samsung
Samsung Techwin
Sandia Corporation (Sandia National Laboratories, Co.)
Sanitas
Saudi Arabia National Guard
Saudi Arabian Joint Commission on Critical Infrastructure Protection and Border Security (JCCIP)
Saudi Arabian Ministry of Commerce
Saudi Railways Company
Schneider Electric SA
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
Secure Site Solutions
Selex ES
Senstar Corporation
Shanghai Diamond Exchange
Shanghai Tuijin Electronics
Shanxi Coal
Shell gas
SI Organisation Inc (now Vencore)
Sichuan Baxinghe Power Corporation
Siemens AG
Siemens Energy
Siemens Rail Automation
SightLogix
Sikorsky Aircraft
Sinopec Commercial Crude Oil Reserve Base
Sinopec Tianjin National Crude Oil Reserve Base
SME Smart Sensors Ltd
Smiths Detection - Watford Ltd
Smiths Detection (Asia-Pacific) Pte Ltd
Smiths Detection, Inc
Smiths Group Plc
Smiths Heimann GmbH
Smiths Heimann SAS
Smiths Medical ASD, Inc
Smiths Medical Deutschland GmbH
Smiths Medical France SA
Smiths Medical International Limited
Smiths Medical Japan Limited
Sojitz Corporation
Solana Networks
Sony Corporation
Sophos Ltd
Sopra Steria Group
South Korean Armed Forces
Southwest Microwave Inc
Spanish Airport Operator (Aena)
Sperian Protection Europe SAS
SpotterRF
SRA International
ST Electronics
Stadler Pankow GmbH
Stanley Security Oy
State Company for Oil Project Iraq
Sterling Software (US) Inc
Stormshield
StrongLoop Inc
Symantec Corporation
SynApps Solutions
Synectics Mobile Systems
Systems Engineering & Assessment Limited
Systems Made Simple
Systemware Europe
TAQQAT Global Co
Technica Corporation
TECOSA
Teledyne Defence
Teledyne SeaBptix
Telespazio SpA
Teleste Corporation
Telezygology Inc
Telstra
Thales Air Defence Ltd
Thales Air Systems & Electron Devices GmbH
Thales Alenia Space SAS
Thales Communications & Security SAS
Thales Defense & Security, Inc (ex Communications Inc)
Thales Electronic Systems GmbH
Thales Espana Grp, S.A.U.
Thales Group
Thales Group SA
Thales International Saudi Arabia
Thales Optronique SA
Thales Raytheon Systems Arabia L.P.
Thales Raytheon Systems Company SAS
Thales Security Solutions & Services Company
Thales Software India Pvt. Ltd
Thales Solutions Asia Pte Ltd
Thales UK Ltd
Thales Underwater Systems SAS
Thales-Raytheon Systems Co. LLC
Thales-Raytheon Systems Company S.A.S. (TRS SAS)
The Airport Operation Control Centre, France (AOCC)
The Boeing Company
The Electric Power Research Institute
The Gulf Industrial Technology Company (KSC)
The Raytheon Company
The Weather Company
Tinsley Product Line
Titeflex Corporation
Toshiba
Total Group
Transline Technologies Pvt Ltd.
Transneft
Transtector Systems, Inc
Trensurb
Trollmuhle
Tshinghua Tongfang
TT Government Solutions
Tutco, Inc
Tyco International
TZ Limited
UK Agency's National Digital Infrastructure.
UK Department of Energy & Climate Change
UK Department of Health
UK Department of Transport
UK Environment Agency
UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office
UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ)
UK Home Office
UK Home Office Scientific Development Branch (HOSDB)
UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)
UK National Authority
UK Rail Freight
UK Transport Research Laboratories
UK's Skills Funding Agency
Ultra Electronics
Unidata SpA
Unisys
UNITEC
United Technologies Corporation
UOP Russel LLC
US Air Force
US Army
US Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Office (CBRN-E)
US Coast Guard
US Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity
US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT)
US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP)
US Defence Network Operation Centre
US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
US Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
US Department of Commerce
US Department of Defense - Information Analysis Centers Program Management Office
US Department of Defense (DoD)
US Department of Energy (DoE)
US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
US Department of State
US Department of Treasury
US Department of Veterans Affairs
US DHS Network Security Deployment Division
US Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO)
US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
US Federal Aviation Administration
US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
US Federal Protective Service (FPS)
US Federal Transit Administration (FTA)
US Government Accountability Office (GAO)
US Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (ICS-CERT)
US National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD)
US National Security Agency
US Office of Security Capabilities (OSC)
US Public Utility Department's Security Operations Centre
US Science & Technology Directorate
US Transport Security Administration (TSA)
UXC Connect
Varec Inc
Verint Systems
Verizon
Vigilance Networks
Vista Equity Partners
Vital Rail Security
Vivotek
VMware
Wabtec Corporation
Walkers Construction
Wärtsilä Corporation
Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd
Websense (now ForcePoint)
Westar Aerospace & Defence Group Inc
Westminster Group
WidePoint Corporation
Wind River Systems, Inc
Wipro
Wrightstyle
WT Parker
Wurldtech Security Technologies Inc
Xenics
Xetron Corporation
Xtralis International Holdings Limited
Zareba Security
ZeitControl Cardsystems GmbH
Zener Electicals & Electronic Services
Zeta Associates, Inc
Zone Advanced Protection Systems
ZTE Corporation
