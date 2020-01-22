RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Partnership with BoxBrownie.com

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2020 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce a partnership with BoxBrownie.com.

BoxBrownie.com is an award-winning real estate image enhancement company. It provides on-demand professional photo editing services to real estate agents worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, signed on January 16, 2020, RESAAS will sell photo enhancement services to its 475,000 real estate subscribers, passing the photos to BoxBrownie.com via a technology integration for processing and enhancement.

BoxBrownie.com won the National Association of REALTORS® 2018 Investment, Opportunity & Innovation (iOi) Pitch Battle, a competition among real estate technology start-ups.

"We've all seen plain-looking photos that plague real estate listings all too often. BoxBrownie.com turns these photos into professionally edited versions on-demand," said Peter Schravemade, Business Development Manager at BoxBrownie.com. "We are thrilled to partner with RESAAS and their industry-leading platform, enabling their subscribers to invest in better photography."

America's largest real estate photography network, VHT Studios, claims that homes professionally photographed sell 32 percent faster than those marketed with agent-provided photos.

"This agreement with BoxBrownie.com adds further value, new revenue and better-looking content to our Platform," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "The team at BoxBrownie.com have built a wonderful service. We are excited to help our subscribers improve the look of their listings, and with it increase their sales activity."

Subscribers to RESAAS' Premium tier will receive some BoxBrownie.com processing as part of their benefits. RESAAS will also offer the ability to purchase credits for additional image processing.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information contact :

Don Mosher

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6465

Email: don.mosher@resaas.com

