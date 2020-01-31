VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)(FWB:P11)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has released a newly expanded and revised company website designed to enhance shareholder communication.

The website may be accessed at: http://www.redlakegold.ca

"The launch of the company's new website is part of our continued efforts to engage our shareholders as well as our community stakeholders. We look forward to launching social media conduits in the near future which will also be integrated and made available through our new website," stated Ryan Kalt, CEO of Red Lake Gold.

In addition to the new and enhanced web presence, Red Lake Gold has also released a new corporate logo which prominently features its CSE trading symbol, RGLD.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Red Lake Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574807/Red-Lake-Gold-Inc-Launches-New-Website-Enhancing-Brand-Identity