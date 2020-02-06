Stratus Adds Two New Neurologists To Its Medical Advisory Board

New physicians bring clinical expertise in pediatrics and women with epilepsy

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Stratus, the nation's leading provider of in-home neurodiagnostic testing services, including long-term, in-home video encephalography - or EEG, announced the addition of two new members to its medical advisory board: Dr. Trudy Pang and Dr. Gretchen Von Allmen. The additions expand the board's membership to eleven key opinion leaders.

"We are honored to have Drs. Pang and Von Allmen join our medical advisory board," said Dr. Jeremy Slater, chief medical officer of Stratus. "Both are respected thought leaders with extensive backgrounds in epilepsy research, providing not only patient care, but demonstrating a visionary drive to improve the lives of epileptic patients through research, teaching and leadership positions. They bring knowledge and expertise on epilepsy and seizure disorders in women and children, two epilepsy patient populations that are currently underserved."







In addition to providing clinical care for patients with epilepsy, Dr. Pang is also a teacher and researcher, presenting many peer-reviewed clinical papers in her nearly 14 years as a neurologist. Pang is dedicated to improving the clinical care of all epilepsy patients, including women with unique challenges throughout their life cycle. She is the director of the Comprehensive Women's Health in Epilepsy Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to address the special needs of women with epilepsy. Currently, she is an assistant professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and is also the director of clinical neurophysiology and adult epilepsy fellowship programs at BIDMC.





Dr. Von Allmen's clinical focus includes intractable pediatric epilepsy, brain malformations, infantile spasms and the genetics of epilepsy. She has published more than 35 peer-reviewed articles and contributed to numerous others. Throughout her 20-plus-year career, Von Allmen has demonstrated leadership to improving pediatric neurological care through teaching, research and advocacy for her young patients. Currently she is serving as a professor of pediatrics and an associate professor of neurology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, in addition to directing several of their programs. She is also an editorial ad hoc reviewer for the Journal of Clinical Neurophysiology.



The Stratus Medical Advisory Board guides the company's commitment to innovation, outstanding patient care, access to services and affordable costs.



In addition to Drs. Von Allmen and Pang, the full list of advisory board members and their credentials can be found on the Stratus website.



"The experience and expertise of our advisory board members helps us better understand the needs of our customers, and helps us better serve them and their patients," Slater stated. "The expansion of our board to include pediatrics and women's health helps inform technology development to improve our product offering and expand patient care and access. Our commitment as a market leader not only drives internal improvement, but helps advance the industry overall. Our advisory board helps to guide us in this work."

About Stratus

Stratus provides neurodiagnostic testing solutions and technologies that serve to expedite patient diagnoses and care, enabling physicians to improve patients' quality of life. Services provided include routine EEG services and long-term video-monitored EEG studies in hospital, ambulatory and in-home settings. The company also provides secure, cloud-based EEG software and technology that offers on-demand access and review software that allows physicians to read an EEG from any location with internet access, at any time of day or night. Additionally, Stratus provides mobile cardiac telemetry and sleep studies to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.



CONTACT:

Media

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of Stratus

Office: 972-247-1369 | Cell/Text: 214-232-0078 | Email: Jo@TrizCom.com



Karen Carrera, TrizCom PR on behalf of Stratus

Office: 972-247-1369 | Cell/Text: 972-207-1935 | Email: Karen@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Stratus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575557/Stratus-Adds-Two-New-Neurologists-To-Its-Medical-Advisory-Board