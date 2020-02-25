Voltalia SA Voltalia acquires Greensolver and strengthens its services to third-party clients 25-Feb-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, announces the acquisition of Greensolver, a European specialist in renewable power plant management services. Founded in 2008, Greensolver supports its clients as a provider of technical, administrative and contractual services throughout the lifecycle of wind and solar power plants. With 39 employees, the company manages 95 plants with a combined capacity of 1.4 gigawatts located in nine European countries, mainly in France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. In addition, it offers its clients management and consulting services (financial review, planning and monitoring of construction, optimization of maintenance operations, etc.). Since its creation, the company has provided consulting services for power plants representing more than 15 gigawatts in total. Greensolver provides its expertise to a diverse client base of investors in the renewable energy sector: infrastructure funds, banks, utilities and independent power producers. These clients, who often do not have the required internal resources, rely on a specialized and competitive provider such as Greensolver to monitor their portfolio of renewable power plants. With the acquisition of Greensolver, Voltalia consolidates its position as an integrated player in renewable energy across the value chain. Voltalia already offers its third-party clients Development, Equipment supply, Construction and Operation & Maintenance services. Greensolver will accelerate its development to serve its clients. A recognized specialist, Greensolver has enjoyed strong and sustainable growth: in three years, the managed capacity has doubled, and the countries covered have grown from four to nine. In order to continue this momentum, Greensolver will now also be able to count on Voltalia's strengths such as: its presence in 19 countries which can support its expansion; centralized equipment purchasing and an engineering team (solar, wind, storage) which can help customers get the best terms from their suppliers; and technical and human resources which will support Greensolver's growth. Guy Auger, President of Greensolver since its creation, will continue to lead the company. The entire Greensolver team is mobilized to continue the growth journey to serve customers. While Greensolver will contribute positively to Voltalia's EBITDA and net profit as early as 2020, its size and its service provider model do not justify changing Voltalia's financial objectives. "Joining a company like Voltalia is an asset and a great satisfaction. On the one hand, this merger will continue to improve the quality of services offered to our customers while giving us the means to accelerate our growth. On the other hand, the whole team is delighted to share Voltalia's values and success dynamics," commented Guy Auger, President of Greensolver. "The acquisition of Greensolver strengthens our offering in services to third-party clients, particularly in wind, as our Services business has so far been primarily focused on solar. I am delighted to welcome an entrepreneurial team, as recognized by its clients" comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Next financial release: 2019 financial results, March 23, 2020 (before market open) About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 697 employees and is present in 19 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. 