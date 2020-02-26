Summit Partners, a leading alternative investment firm, today announced the promotion of five professionals globally. Scott Ferguson and Sergio Mur were promoted to Principal; and Chris Bon, Olivia Ley and Jono Pagden were promoted to Vice President.

"We are pleased to recognize the achievements of Scott, Sergio, Chris, Olivia and Jono with these well-deserved promotions," said Peter Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners. "These talented professionals have served our limited partners and our portfolio companies with distinction. We are proud of the positive impact they've made at Summit Partners and beyond."

Scott Ferguson has been promoted to Principal. Scott joined Summit as an Associate in 2009, was promoted to Senior Associate in 2012 and returned to Summit as a Vice President in 2015. Scott is based in Summit's Menlo Park office and focuses primarily on the technology sector. His board and investment experience includes Calypso Technology, HelpSystems (acquired by H.I.G. Capital), MercuryGate, Perforce Software (acquired by Clearlake Capital), Teaching Strategies and Trintech. Prior to Summit, Scott worked for Piper Jaffray in the Technology Investment Banking Group. He holds a BS in finance from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Sergio Mur has been promoted to Principal. Sergio joined Summit's London office as a Vice President in 2016. He has been an active member of Summit's Peak Performance Group, leading engagements with numerous Summit portfolio companies including Advance Medical (acquired by Teladoc), Signavio, DentalPro (acquired by BC Partners), Syncron and Siteimprove. Prior to Summit, Sergio worked as a Vice President of European Operations at Cerberus Capital, in business development at Privalia (acquired by vente-privee.com), planning and analysis at TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) and M&A at J.P. Morgan. Sergio holds a CEMS Master in international management from St. Gallen University in Switzerland and a Master in business management from ESADE Business School in Spain.

Chris Bon has been promoted to Vice President. Chris joined Summit's London office as an Associate in 2016 and was promoted to Senior Associate in 2019. He is a member of the firm's Growth Products Services team. His investment experience includes Normec, OnRobot, ProGlove and Sipartech (acquired by Blackstone). Prior to Summit, Chris worked in M&A advisory at J.P. Morgan. He holds a BCom in economics from the University of Toronto and an MSc in finance from HEC Paris.

Olivia Ley has been promoted to Vice President. Olivia joined Summit's Menlo Park office as an Associate in 2017 and was promoted to Senior Associate in 2019. She is a member of the firm's Healthcare Life Sciences team. Her portfolio experience includes Healthline Media (acquired by Red Ventures). Prior to Summit, Olivia worked at Castlight Health and The Advisory Board Company. She holds a BA in English literature from Princeton University.

Jono Pagden has been promoted to Vice President. Jono joined Summit's London office as an Associate in 2016 and was promoted to Senior Associate in 2019. He is a member of the firm's Healthcare Life Sciences team. Jono's investment experience includes Advance Medical (acquired by Teladoc) and zahneins (acquired by PAI Partners). Prior to Summit, Jono worked on the Retail/Healthcare and U.K. M&A teams at Goldman Sachs. He holds a Bachelor of Business Science, with honors, in accounting and finance from the University of Cape Town.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $19 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in technology, healthcare, consumer, financial and business services, and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe, and invests in companies around the world. For more Summit stories and to learn about TheSummitPartnersNetwork, visit www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an SEC-registered investment advisor. In the United Kingdom, this document is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC388179 and its registered office is at 11-12 Hanover Square, London, W1S 1JJ, UK. This document is intended solely to provide information regarding Summit Partners' potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005642/en/

Contacts:

Meg Devine

+1 617 824 1047

mdevine@summitpartners.com