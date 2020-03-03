MoSys, Inc.: MoSys Announces Global Distribution Agreement With Digi-Key Electronics

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), a leader in high-speed semiconductor solutions, today announced that they have signed an agreement with Digi-Key Electronics, one of the world's leading electronic component distributors. The agreement enables Digi-Key to sell MoSys Bandwidth Accelerator Engine memory solutions on a global basis.

MoSys portfolio of products includes the MSR622AJC288-12, MSR820AJC288-12, MSR630AGC-1512 and MSR830AGC-1512 which are a part of MoSys Accelerator memory solutions focused on providing 512Mb or 1Gb of memory capacity, which is the same speed and memory capacity as 4-8 high speed QDR or Sync SRAMs with a single device at a lower cost, eliminating bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence for applications ranging from line cards, NICs to data acquisition, video and test systems. MoSys solutions work with any high-speed FPGA to improve performance while reducing system level power, board real estate, pin count and time to market.

"The agreement with Digi-Key will give us access to more than 600,000 customers and allow us to reach those that have never before been aware or experienced the benefits of our high-speed memory solutions," noted MoSys President and CEO, Dan Lewis. "We are pleased to be working with Digi-Key as they offer the broadest selection of in-stock electronic components, providing the best service possible to its customers while aiding engineers through the entire design process, from prototype to production."

"We are thrilled to have MoSys join the Digi-Key family," said David Stein, Vice President of Global Supplier Management, Digi-Key. "MoSys has a long history of offering innovative memory solutions that accelerate the industry's most advanced applications. Engaging with MoSys will enable Digi-Key to offer these ground-breaking ICs to a broader base of customers seeking advanced memory solutions."

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 10 million products, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) is a provider of hardware and software solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. MoSys' Accelerator Engine integrated circuit products are intelligent memories with advanced performance and capacity that eliminate data access bottlenecks and deliver speed and intelligence for any system requiring high-speed handling of data from 100G to multi-terabits per second. MoSys' Software Accelerator Platforms provide software/firmware products that are full accelerator decision functions, as well as portability across a wide range of hardware configurations that do not require the use of MoSys hardware. MoSys hardware and software solutions provide system architects and designers with leading-edge system acceleration options.

