MeiraGTx Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2019 and provided an update on recent progress.

"During 2019, the MeiraGTx team reached meaningful milestones, including the initiation of two new clinical trials and our entry into a collaboration with Janssen to develop and commercialize our pipeline of inherited retinal disease treatments," said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of MeiraGTx. "We have treated patients across five gene therapy clinical trials in the last year and remain committed to developing cutting-edge science that we can translate into treatments for patients affected by severe diseases. Over the next year, we expect to move inherited retinal disease programs into late-stage studies, share preliminary data from our xerostomia program and file an IND to initiate the next clinical study of AAV-GAD for Parkinson's disease."

As of December 31, 2019, MeiraGTx had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $227.4 million. The Company believes this capital will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2022.

Recent Clinical Development Highlights and Anticipated 2020 Milestones

AAV-AQP1 for the treatment of Grade 2/3 Radiation-Induced Xerostomia:

MeiraGTx continues to activate clinical trial sites in the Company's recently initiated Phase 1/2 AQUAx study, with patients now being enrolled at three of five expected study sites. Dosing in the first cohort was completed in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company's single center Phase 1 dose-finding study of AAV-AQP1 also continues to enroll patients at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Enrollment in the fourth dose escalation cohort is now ongoing.

MeiraGTx expects to report preliminary data from the AQUAx clinical trial in the second half of 2020.

Janssen-partnered investigational gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases:

In 2019, MeiraGTx and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, including MeiraGTx's ongoing Phase 1/2 studies of AAV-RPGR for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and AAV-CNGB3 and AAV-CNGA3 for achromatopsia (ACHM).

In the first quarter of 2020, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) designations to AAV-RPGR. PRIME designation was granted based on clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial. To be awarded PRIME, a medicine must demonstrate potential to benefit patients with unmet medical needs based on early clinical data. MeiraGTx expects to engage with global regulatory authorities in 2020 with the goal of optimizing and accelerating the development of AAV-RPGR.

MeiraGTx expects to report data from the ongoing clinical trial of AAV-RPGR in 2020.

MeiraGTx continues to advance the Company's ongoing Phase 1/2 studies of AAV-CNGB3 and AAV-CNGA3 for the treatment of ACHM associated with mutations in the CNGB3 and CNGA3 genes.

AAV-GAD for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease:



MeiraGTx anticipates that the Company will file an Investigational New Drug application (IND) in the second half of 2020.

AAV-RPE65 for the treatment of RPE65-Associated Retinal Dystrophy:

In 2019, MeiraGTx presented data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial which demonstrated that, in addition to meeting its primary endpoint of safety, AAV-RPE65 demonstrated statistically significant improvement across several assessments of visual function. MeiraGTx expects to meet with global regulatory authorities in 2020 to determine the regulatory pathway for AAV-RPE65.

For more information related to our clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov

Recent Corporate Development Highlights and Anticipated 2020 Milestones

Second Viral Vector Manufacturing Facility and Plasmid Production Facility

MeiraGTx has completed feasibility studies for a second cGMP viral vector manufacturing facility and a cGMP plasmid production facility.

The Company anticipates that its plasmid production facility will be operational by the end of 2020 and expects to initiate construction of its viral vector facility in mid-2020.

Expanding Clinical, Regulatory, Manufacturing, MSAT and Preclinical Development Teams

MeiraGTx continues to substantially increase key personnel across functional areas to support the Company's broad pipeline of optimized investigational gene therapies. The MeiraGTx team now includes more than 155 full-time employees.

Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents were $227.4 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $68.1 million as of December 31, 2018.

Research and development expenses were $24.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $33.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease of $8.7 million was primarily due to research funding provided to us under the Janssen collaboration agreements in the amount of $27.9 million and an increase in the research and development credit in the United Kingdom of $8.6 million. These were partially offset by increases in costs related to our ocular and xerostomia clinical trials, clinical trial material manufacturing, restructuring of certain licenses, payroll, share-based compensation and rent.

General and administrative expenses were $46.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $44.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase of $2.2 million was primarily due to increases in legal fees, rent, insurance, consulting fees, travel expenses, director fees and other general and administrative expenses, which was partially offset by decreases in share-based compensation and payroll.

Foreign currency gain was $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to a loss of $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The change of $7.6 million was primarily due to a strengthening of the pound sterling against the U.S. dollar in 2019.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $54.8 million, or $1.65 basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $84.7 million, or $4.47 basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 License revenue - related party $ 13,291,956 $ - Operating expenses: General and administrative $ 46,684,297 $ 44,483,938 Research and development 24,875,659 33,620,223 Total operating expenses 71,559,956 78,104,161 Loss from operations (58,268,000 ) (78,104,161 ) Other non-operating income (expense): Foreign currency gain (loss) 3,199,774 (3,824,383 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - (1,514,775 ) Other income - 83,075 Interest income 370,603 53,408 Interest expense (48,612 ) (33,429 ) Loss before income taxes (54,746,235 ) (83,340,265 ) Benefit for income taxes - 474,391 Net loss (54,746,235 ) (82,865,874 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation, net of tax of $0 and $474,391 in 2019 and 2018, respectively (2,087,708 ) 2,316,143 Total comprehensive loss $ (56,833,943 ) $ (80,549,731 ) Net loss $ (54,746,235 ) $ (82,865,874 ) Accretion on convertible preferred C shares and warrants - (1,806,512 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (54,746,235 ) $ (84,672,386 ) Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per ordinary share $ (1.65 ) $ (4.47 ) Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding 33,161,860 18,948,520





MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS